Franklin Pierce University is reporting 47 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the spring semester and the resumption of in-person classes.
The school announced plans to bring back 1,200 students to the Rindge campus after remote learning went into effect after Thanksgiving. As part of the effort all students returning to campus were required to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken within a seven-day window before classes started up again this month.
“As we look ahead to the spring, I remain optimistic and realistic: our experiences from the fall will lend to our successes this spring, but the months ahead will require conscientious daily effort,” President Kim Mooney told students in her return address.
The school has been conducting daily screening of students and staffers, and testing is offered on campus.
The school is allowing students who test positive to either return home, so long as that would not require the use of any public transportation. There is also quarantined bed space available on campus for students who cannot go home.
Franklin Pierce is not alone in Monadnock region colleges dealing with COVID outbreaks.
Keene State has been conducting weekly testing on students and staff, and out of 2,358 students and 807 staffers, the college has found 21 positive cases. All the positive cases have so far been among students and not any staff or faculty members. The college has isolation and quarantine bed space available for students who test positive.
Keene State’s weekly testing is required for all students in order to attend in-person classes. Franklin Pierce has made its COVID-19 tests free and available to students, but it is not making weekly testing mandatory.