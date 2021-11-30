The state received more than 850,000 orders for at-home COVID-19 tests by the end of the program's first day Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he was “shocked” at the rush for the rapid antigen tests.
New Hampshire is the first state to make the tests available to all residents through a federal National Institutes of Health grant program.
By Tuesday morning, anyone trying to order the tests from any zip code in New Hampshire was told the supply was exhausted.
More than 100,000 households ordered the free tests, which will be shipped by Amazon in the next few weeks, according to state officials.
“Sure, I was shocked. In 24 hours, it shows a huge demand, people are taking it seriously,” Sununu said.
The state set aside 50,000 tests for clinics in public schools.
Later this week, state officials said a private vendor will begin taking orders to ship out 100,000 free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which take longer to process but are considered more accurate than rapid tests.
“The fact we are flooding about a million tests into the state over the next few weeks is just awesome,” Sununu said.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said his state will soon apply for the program. COVID-19 cases have doubled in Vermont, which has the highest vaccination rate of any state in the nation, Scott said.
Critics: Gov oversold tests
Sununu’s critics said he oversold the free test option, which has thousands of families looking for tests they can’t receive.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said, “Sununu owes Granite Staters an explanation for why there weren’t as many tests as he promised.”
Sununu said he has contacted NIH officials to inquire about whether the state can receive another allotment of free tests.
“We would like to create that opportunity again for citizens,” Sununu said.
The governor said most who ordered these tests were given “four to six” test kits, and some families could have more than they need.
“If you didn’t get on the program, knock on your neighbor’s door, they have probably gotten them,” Sununu said.