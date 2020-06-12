As restaurant dining rooms, museums and gyms prepare to reopen Monday, 46 more people tested positive for COVID-19, including 22 people in Manchester, six in Nashua and eight in Rockingham County.
There have now been 5,251 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
One of the new cases was diagnosed in a child. Most of the new cases were diagnosed in someone who had close contact with another known COVID-19 case or an outbreak. Nine new cases appear to have been transmitted through community spread, which state health officials say is still present in all 10 counties.
Seven more people, all women over 60, died from the virus, the state announced Friday. Six of the women lived in Hillsborough County, and one lived in Belknap County.
One more person was hospitalized, the state announced Friday. So far, 503 of 5,251 people known to have COVID-19 have been hospitalized, just under one in every 10 diagnosed cases.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services counted 504 hospitalizations, but said Friday that two of the people reported hospitalized in the state yesterday are not residents of New Hampshire.