The Nashua and Bedford school districts will close their doors to students for one week beginning Monday due to coronavirus concerns.
The announcements were made Friday afternoon.
“Our kids are our precious gems,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley of the Nashua School District.
This decision to close schools for five days is student-focused, said Mosley.
“The district does not have the capacity to do online learning,” he said, adding that is very unfortunate. “Our public schools, we need more support.”
The decision to temporarily close the Nashua schools was a unanimous decision made by the Nashua Board of Education during an emergency meeting on Friday.
All staff will receive paid leave, and essential personnel — determined by the superintendent — may be asked to report to the schools next week.
In Bedford, Superintendent Mike Fournier said schools will be closed for one week starting on Monday, but remote learning would begin on Tuesday.
He stressed that there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the school system.
“All school personnel will be at school (Monday) to prepare for remote learning,” Fournier said in his statement. “ ... Decisions about extending remote learning will be made on a weekly basis thereafter.” — Kimberly Houghton, Union Leader Correspondent
Pelham police limit face time
Pelham police said they are limiting face-to-face contact with the public and asking people to not walk into the police station to file a report.
And while emergency situations will still warrant a police response, officers will keep approximately 6 feet away from people when appropriate.
"These precautions are being put in place in order to continue sufficient staffing until the pandemic is minimized," Police Chief Joseph Roark said in a statement to residents. "Our quality of service will continue at the highest professional level, however, the manner in which we do day to day business, is changing temporarily.
"Again this is for the safety of the public and first responders," he wrote.
Residents should call the station for non-emergencies. Officers will take a report over the telephone. Email can be used for written statements or photographs of minor property damage.
The department has suspended fingerprint services at the station, car seat installations and assistance for VN verifications. — Mark Hayward, Union Leader reporter
NH championships suspended
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association said Friday that all tournament "games are suspended until further notice."
The one-sentence announcement was posted on the league's website.
As of Thursday night, the majority of the NHIAA's schedule of championship games were to continue with limited crowds. The events included the Division I and Division I girls’, Division I, II, III and IV boys', and Unified basketball tournaments, and the Div. I, II and III boys' hockey championships, and the girls' hockey championship. — Matt Sartwell
Sununu warns of budget shortfall
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu sent a letter Friday warning members of the Legislature's Fiscal Committee of potential revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While New Hampshire has taken a number of steps to make our economy stronger than our neighbors, there is no way to predict the ultimate impact (from the pandemic) on New Hampshire's economy and subsequent state revenue for the next 18 months," the letter reads.
The Republican governor goes on to say that he has asked all departments to make plans to "potentially reduce expenditures in the future."
"The state is taking all steps necessary to address this pandemic," the governor writes, "but we obviously do not know what actions, and what funding, will be needed as we move forward."
Read Sununu's letter here. — Matt Sartwell
False coronavirus alarm at Farmington School District
After notifying the community that the child of a Farmington staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelling classes for all schools on Friday, superintendent Ruth Ellen Vaughn said they received notice that the information she had received was “incorrect.”
Vaughn sent out her original message to the Farmington School District community on Thursday night, saying that the schools would be closed “in an abundance of caution for cleaning.”
“All weekend activities will be cancelled. At this time, we plan to continue with our professional development for staff on Monday, and hope to reopen on Tuesday,” Vaughn wrote.
Before noon on Friday, Vaughn wrote another message to the Farmington School District community saying that she had “received clarification that the early information I received on the close contact of a staff member having tested positive for COVID-19 was incorrect.”
Vaughn said they are continuing with sanitation protocols and plans for staff training next week.
“I will provide further updates once I receive word on results and guidance from DHHS on our next steps. Thank you for your understanding in this fluid situation,” Vaughn wrote. — Correspondent Kimberley Haas
Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade latest victim of coronavirus
Organizers have called off this month's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manchester, scheduled for Mach 29, over fears of coronavirus transmission.
"We are canceling out of the concern for the safety, health and well-being of our downtown partners, spectators, fans and participants," reads a post on the parade website dated Friday.
Manchester lays claim to one of the largest St. Patrick's Day Parades in northern New England, in part because it waits to hold the parade on St. Patrick's Day to attract more participants.
The parade website lists 15 sponsors, including Comcast, Anthem Blue Cross and Brady Sullivan, and smaller businesses with Irish roots like Wild Rover Pub, The Shaskeen and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.
The post said more information will be provide as the parade committee explores ways to aid downtown sponsors.
Travel demand 'softening' at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
Partner airlines at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport are reporting a dip in passenger travel through the end of March, according to airport officials.
"Preliminary information from our partner airlines is showing a softening of demand in our market through the end of March," said Cheryl Paiva, a spokeswoman. "We anticipate this to continue for the foreseeable future."
The airport expects travel return to normal after the disruption from COVID-19 passes. — Jonathan Phelps
Official: U.S. communities must take appropriate action
U.S. communities must take proportionate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday as the United States sought to mitigate the impact of the illness.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, in a series of television interviews, said he expected to see the availability of testing for the virus increase within a week.
"The next few weeks, for most Americans, what you're going to see is an acceleration of cases. There's no doubt about it because that's how these outbreaks work," Fauci told MSNBC.
Cultural institutions and schools have been shut and sports events canceled as public health officials urged Americans to avoid large crowds to try to mitigate the spread of the disease and prevent the healthcare system being overloaded.
"You need to do it proportionately. If you have a considerable amount or even the beginnings of community spread in your community, clearly you need to do very aggressive mitigation procedures," Fauci said.
Less-affected areas can take less drastic measures such as physical separation, avoiding crowds and not traveling unnecessarily, he said.
The highly contagious disease has killed at least 40 people in the United States. It has affected some U.S. states particularly hard, including New York, California and Washington state, and has continued to creep into a number of other states that have acted to try to avoid becoming additional hot spots.
The coronavirus has also have an impact on Washington, shuttering Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court to the public. Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that schools and libraries would close until April, and adjusted city operations to allow employees to work remotely when possible.
U.S. lawmakers, meanwhile, sought to finalize a deal with the White House to provide economic relief because the global outbreak has shaken markets and threatened to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. Congress earlier approved $8.3 billion to combat the virus.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were also scheduled to meet with industry leaders later on Friday, according to the White House. It gave no other details. — Reuters
Friday updates from Reuters
* More than 134,500 people have been infected globally and over 4,900 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.
* Mainland China had eight new cases on Thursday, down from 15 new cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of infections in mainland China to 80,813. The death toll touched 3,176, up by seven from the previous day. EUROPE
* Poland has reported its first death from coronavirus. So far, 47 cases have been confirmed in the country.
* Greece reported its first fatality, a 66-year-old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.
* Italy's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 as the economic impact worsened. The total number of infections rose to 15,113.
* The number of confirmed cases across Britain rose to 590. Ten people have died.
* France will close all nurseries, schools and universities from Monday. The death toll rose to 61.
* A second patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey, its Health Minister said on Friday.
* The Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously on Friday to declare a state of emergency until April 13 as the number of confirmed cases in the country more than tripled to 23. AMERICAS
* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon be carried out on a large scale.