New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu sent a letter Friday warning members of the Legislature's Fiscal Committee of potential revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While a New Hampshire has taken a number of steps to make our economy stronger than our neighbors, there is no way to predict the ultimate impact (from the pandemic) on New Hampshire's economy and subsequent state revenue for the next 18 months," the letter reads.
The Republican governor goes on to say that he has asked all departments to make plans to "potentially reduce expenditures in the future."
"The state is taking all steps necessary to address this pandemic," the governor writes, "but we obviously do not know what actions, and what funding, will be needed as we move forward."
Read the Sununu's letter here. — Matt Sartwell
European stocks bounce back
European stocks staged a solid comeback, rising 8% by Friday afternoon after record losses in the previous session, as hopes grew for coordinated stimulus efforts to stymie the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark STOXX 600 index was poised for its best daily gain since 2008 following a record 11.5% crash on Thursday that erased more than $1 trillion from the value of European firms.
While an underwhelming stimulus package from the European Central Bank had prompted extended selling in markets on Thursday, investors were holding out for injections of liquidity from other major banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Italian stocks, which have been among the hardest hit as the country has so far been the worst-affected in Europe by the outbreak, jumped more than 17%, recovering from a more-than seven-year low.
Gains were broad-based, with automobiles and utilities outperforming other sectors.
The banking sector also surged, tracking a rise in euro zone bond yields, with Italian banks Banco BPM, FinecoBank Banca Fineco and Unione di Banche Italiane leading gains in the sector.
"Markets have got to a point where if you have a six- to 12-month horizon the risk-reward is shifting towards the upside," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at asset manager Kingswood.
"The key question now is not 'are we going to have a short-lived recession in Q1 and Q2'," he said. "The key question is 'whether the recession lingers on to the second half of the year'. If that happens, quite possibly markets could fall somewhat further."
Asian equity markets had looked set to mirror carnage on Wall Street in early trading, with bourses from Seoul to Jakarta setting off down-limit circuit breakers before finding a floor as hopes turned to a U.S. stimulus package.
Traders are also betting on the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates for a second time this month at its policy meeting next week. — Reuters
Official: U.S. communities must take appropriate action
U.S. communities must take proportionate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation's top infectious disease official said on Friday as the United States sought to mitigate the impact of the illness.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, in a series of television interviews, said he expected to see the availability of testing for the virus increase within a week.
"The next few weeks, for most Americans, what you're going to see is an acceleration of cases. There's no doubt about it because that's how these outbreaks work," Fauci told MSNBC.
Cultural institutions and schools have been shut and sports events canceled as public health officials urged Americans to avoid large crowds to try to mitigate the spread of the disease and prevent the healthcare system being overloaded.
"You need to do it proportionately. If you have a considerable amount or even the beginnings of community spread in your community, clearly you need to do very aggressive mitigation procedures," Fauci said.
Less-affected areas can take less drastic measures such as physical separation, avoiding crowds and not traveling unnecessarily, he said.
The highly contagious disease has killed at least 40 people in the United States. It has affected some U.S. states particularly hard, including New York, California and Washington state, and has continued to creep into a number of other states that have acted to try to avoid becoming additional hot spots.
The coronavirus has also have an impact on Washington, shuttering Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court to the public. Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that schools and libraries would close until April, and adjusted city operations to allow employees to work remotely when possible.
U.S. lawmakers, meanwhile, sought to finalize a deal with the White House to provide economic relief because the global outbreak has shaken markets and threatened to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy. Congress earlier approved $8.3 billion to combat the virus.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were also scheduled to meet with industry leaders later on Friday, according to the White House. It gave no other details. — Reuters
Travel demand 'softening' at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
Partner airlines at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport are reporting a dip in passenger travel through the end of March, according to airport officials.
"Preliminary information from our partner airlines is showing a softening of demand in our market through the end of March," said Cheryl Paiva, a spokeswoman. "We anticipate this to continue for the foreseeable future."
The airport expects travel return to normal after the disruption from COVID-19 passes. — Jonathan Phelps