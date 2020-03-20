In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, C & J Bus Lines will suspend all of its service and shut down its terminals in Dover, Portsmouth and Newburyport, Mass., beginning Sunday.
Company owner and president Jim Jalbert announced the closure Friday in response to guidelines aimed at limiting social interaction to reduce potential exposure to the virus.
“These are incredibly challenging times for us all, but the safety of our riders and employees always comes first. We understand the potential role C&J plays and have taken the necessary steps in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across major infected areas, including New York City and Boston. We urge everyone to do their part by staying home, staying healthy, and supporting one another in this time of need. When things are better, we’ll be back on the road,” Jalbert said in a letter to passengers.
The suspension of service came despite the company’s increased efforts to keep its terminals and buses clean to protect passengers.
C&J Bus Lines operates hourly scheduled inter-city passenger services from Dover and Portsmouth, and Newburyport, Mass., to Logan International Airport in Boston. It also offers service to Boston’s South Station and New York City.
According to Jalbert, the suspension will be in effect until further notice.
“C&J has been closely tracking new developments related to COVID-19 and has been in contact with state and local health officials for guidance. This was not an easy decision to make, as we deeply considered the impact it will have on our riders, employees, and those in our community, but ultimately our decision to temporarily shut down came down to us doing our part to promote the safety and well-being of those individuals,” Jalbert said, adding that it’s a time for everyone to practice social distancing.
Passengers can request a refund for those who already purchased tickets. The company is asking them to call within seven days of their original scheduled date of travel. Because of the high volume, the company said refunds may take 60 days to process.
Passengers can also plan to keep their tickets for future travel under certain guidelines.
Tickets to Boston’s South Station can be used for anytime during six months from the purchase date. The expiration date on all Logan International Airport tickets has been extended and will be available for anytime for two years from the purchase date.
Passengers who have already purchased New York City can receive a credit for a trip of equal or lesser value, which will be valid anytime from one year from the date of travel. — Jason Schreiber, Union Leader correspondent
Three members of the Claremont Fire Department are in self-isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19, Fire Chief Bryan Burr said Friday.
“Three personnel were exposed in the city and they are in self-isolation until the 21,” he said.
Burr said the three were exposed through a patient contact, though he declined to discuss the specifics of the incident in which they were exposed. The department was informed on Tuesday of the exposure.
Valley Regional Hospital was told on Tuesday that a patient there had tested positive for COVID-19. Burr declined to comment if this related to the fire department’s issue.
The fire station and equipment is disinfected multiple times throughout the day, Burr said. — By Damien Fisher, Union Leader correspondent
National Spelling Bee postponed
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is suspending its national finals in National Harbor, Maryland. The suspension includes all in-person events and the live national broadcast the week of May 24. Scripps is working to reschedule the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee for sometime later this year.
The New Hampshire Union Leader is the sponsor of the New Hampshire State Spelling Bee which took place on March 7th. The winner was 5th grader Aadhavan Veerendra from Little Harbour School. — Stephanie Baxter, Union Leader
Hooksett and Allenstown closures
On Friday, the Hooksett Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Public Works and Highway Department Offices will close to the public until further notice. The Hooksett Recycling and Transfer Station will remain open and residents can call 603-668-8019 or e-mail ELabonte@hooksett.org or ehorn@hooksett.org with any questions.
The library is closed until March 30, town hall closed on Thursday until further notice, schools will be closed until April 3.
Assessing will go on as scheduled, police and fire services will remain available but the department offices will be closed to the public.
More information at hooksett.org
In Allenstown, there will still be attendants at the transfer station, but they have been advised not to assist any residents with uploading their vehicles for the near future. Also, the “freebie” area at the transfer tation is closed until further notice.
Anyone looking for town welfare assistance can call Trish Caruso at 603-485-4276 x100.
The town clerk and tax collector’s office is closed until further notice, but all transactions other than new motor vehicle registrations and plate transfers can be done online at allenstownnh.gov
The Allenstown Library is closed until March 30. — Andrew Sylvia, Union Leader correspondent