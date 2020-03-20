Three members of the Claremont Fire Department are in self-isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19, Fire Chief Bryan Burr said Friday.
“Three personnel were exposed in the city and they are in self-isolation until the 21,” he said.
Burr said the three were exposed through a patient contact, though he declined to discuss the specifics of the incident in which they were exposed. The department was informed on Tuesday of the exposure.
Valley Regional Hospital was told on Tuesday that a patient there had tested positive for COVID-19. Burr declined to comment if this related to the fire department’s issue.
The fire station and equipment is disinfected multiple times throughout the day, Burr said. — By Damien Fisher, Union Leader correspondent
Hooksett and Allenstown closures
On Friday, the Hooksett Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Public Works and Highway Department Offices will close to the public until further notice. The Hooksett Recycling and Transfer Station will remain open and residents can call 603-668-8019 or e-mail ELabonte@hooksett.org or ehorn@hooksett.org with any questions.
The library is closed until March 30, town hall closed on Thursday until further notice, schools will be closed until April 3.
Assessing will go on as scheduled, police and fire services will remain available but the department offices will be closed to the public.
More information at hooksett.org
In Allenstown, there will still be attendants at the transfer station, but they have been advised not to assist any residents with uploading their vehicles for the near future. Also, the “freebie” area at the transfer tation is closed until further notice.
Anyone looking for town welfare assistance can call Trish Caruso at 603-485-4276 x100.
The town clerk and tax collector’s office is closed until further notice, but all transactions other than new motor vehicle registrations and plate transfers can be done online at allenstownnh.gov
The Allenstown Library is closed until March 30. — Andrew Sylvia, Union Leader correspondent