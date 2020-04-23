The coronavirus pandemic cut a wide swath through the state’s economy in a month’s time.
It idled or cut paychecks for more than 26,000 bar and restaurant workers, more than 6,000 in dental offices, nearly 6,000 in education, and 4,600 who sell cars, boats and RVs and their parts. Another 11,000 workers in administrative and support services were affected.
The economic toll -- about 155,000 New Hampshire jobs in all -- also touched those caring for community members in need of extra help.
The social assistance industry, including child day care services and those assisting the disabled, along with nursing and residential care facilities, employed nearly 30,000 workers before the pandemic. Nearly 8,400 of them filed for unemployment between March 15 and April 18, meaning they were furloughed, laid off or had their hours cut.
Their losses are more significant than some other sectors “because of the critical front-line service they’re providing to the most vulnerable,” said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner for Employment Security.
The job numbers include about 16,000 who voluntarily left their jobs to care for children or family members or to self-quarantine and still qualified for unemployment checks.
Taken together as an industry, health care lost more than 23,000 workers for at least part of their work weeks, including nearly 4,900 in hospitals alone. Many hospitals have announced furloughs and pay cuts, including Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital in Manchester, after being forced to suspend elective surgeries and other services.
In mid-March, the state banned restaurants and bars from letting customers eat and drink in their establishments.
In the hospitality sector -- bars, restaurants and the lodging industry -- more than 32,000 workers were sidelined or had their hours reduced.
“We thought it would be closer to 40,000,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association. “In the grand scheme, I’m glad I’m a little bit wrong.”
Somers said he has heard of four or five restaurants closed permanently just in Portsmouth. When the state’s restaurants reopen, he said, remains “the $64,000 question.”
The state’s figures count the number of job losses, regardless of what state the worker was from.
In a different metric, the state calculated a “COVID-19 affected unemployment rate” for each community for the period March 15 and April 11.
Manchester, the state’s largest city, sustained the largest number of its residents filing for unemployment, 11,610, during that four-week stretch, which translated to a 17.4% unemployment rate.
Nashua, the second-biggest city, had 6,246 residents file fresh claims, a 12% unemployment rate.
These figures don’t include the number of New Hampshire residents who work out of state.
“The difference there is Nashua is closer to the Mass. border, so you have a higher number of folks who are working in Massachusetts and because of that they would collect against Mass. and not collect in New Hampshire,” Lavers said.
Other communities experiencing more than 20% unemployment included Laconia, Littleton, Meredith, Conway and Jackson, which rely heavily on tourism.
The impact on the tourist season will be a matter of degree.
“We hope to salvage some portion of it,” Somers said.