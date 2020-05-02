NASHUA — The lengths to which you’ll soon have to go for a once-simple haircut are the tip of the political and economic trade-offs in Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan to reopen the state.
Andrea Mastrangelo, owner of Slay Salon in Nashua, helped organize a petition of nearly 5,000 cosmetologists who pleaded with Sununu to leave hair salons out of “phase one” of the reopening plan he announced Friday, along with an extension of the stay-at-home order until May 31.
“We are touching people. We can’t touch people from six feet away. We aren’t an essential business,” Mastrangelo told Sununu’s Reopening Task Force.
Earlier last week on Facebook, she was more blunt:
“We know you want a haircut bad, but we are not risking our lives to do it,” Mastrangelo posted.
The day after the governor announced details of the plan to reopen many businesses, the state reported 121 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths. That brought the total number of deaths to 84.
At the beginning of last week, 3,000 of Mastrangelo’s industry colleagues signed a petition that hair salons be permitted to reopen. Many urged the governor to let them go beyond simple procedures and do the more lucrative parts of their business — custom dyes, permanents, waxing and other body treatments.
“I don’t think we need to be hospital-grade. Limiting services doesn’t make sense. If we are going to be there, we might as well do the work. Let’s do hair or not,” said Vanessa Perron, who owns Vanessa’s Salon in West Lebanon.
Sununu admitted knowing little about “those other treatments” stylists do that are money-makers.
For now, he decided to allow hair salons to do cuts and simple dye jobs starting May 11.
The stylist and client must wear cloth face coverings, no more than 10 people may be in the salon at any one time, and seats must be limited.
“We aren’t letting them open up wide. We are limiting it to the procedures that public health has vetted,” Sununu said.
“They don’t have to open, but maybe they will if they feel comfortable with this guidance.”
Sununu noted that under the state’s expanded jobless benefits, any stylist who doesn’t want to return to work can continue to collect jobless benefits.
Seeking ‘NH fit’
D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director, managed the work of the task force Sununu relied on heavily in his reopening plans.
The governor approved reopening golf courses and drive-in movie theaters and expanded what restaurants and retail store owners can offer their patrons.
“The governor has tried in all these cases to find the right balance, the New Hampshire fit, and that’s critical as we watch this virus very much on the march to the south of us,” said Bettencourt, who lives in Salem.
Sununu said he knows his recommendations will not please business owners or workers in every field.
Beginning May 18, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor, sit-down dining with no more than six patrons seated together.
“I know the model is different for every restaurant,” said Sununu, who oversaw several eateries as general manager of the Waterville Valley resort.
“Some have said if they can’t have 75% seating capacity, they can’t make money and don’t want to open. But I’ve spoken to many who say this outdoor option can permit them to hire back some folks and do more business.”
Managing this delicate loosening of the economy has caused Sununu to adjust his own views.
Earlier this month, the governor said the federal Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution did not permit any state to apply a residency requirement in public settings.
“You can’t simply decide who can go to a park based on their license plate,” Sununu said.
Yet last Friday, that’s what he did with golf courses and campgrounds, limiting both to New Hampshire residents and members of private courses or camps.
Before Friday, campgrounds were already open, with many out-of-staters using them.
“We are following a lot of the guidelines of other states as well. We feel confident that the limitations to golf and campgrounds is exactly what we can and should be doing,” Sununu said.
Following other states
In late March, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo became the first governor in the country to apply a residency requirement to playing on her state’s golf courses.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills followed suit last Friday, opening courses to residents and club members only.
“In some ways what we are doing is more tacked to Maine and Vermont... we are all more tourism-based,” Sununu said.
He left no doubt that what drives the in-state mandate is the fear of golfers or campers flooding north from Massachusetts, a state that has had nearly 50 times as many deaths as New Hampshire.
“Ground Zero of COVID-19 in America right now is one mile south of the border,” Sununu said. “It is very real.”
Cate Poole, a Wolfeboro businesswoman, said the more regional work New Hampshire does, the better.
“I feel like we are not an island, and we need to keep in mind we are surrounded by other states that are doing other things,” Poole said.
“Last week it was like the Fourth of July up here. They were not abiding by the rules, and it’s scary to see that.”
Business, police thyself
The desires of industry groups, whose executives and lobbyists served on the reopening panel, were major factors in Sununu’s plan. The governor said businesses will police themselves. State troopers won’t be patrolling campgrounds and golf course parking lots to check license plates.
“It’s up to the facility. We don’t have a stay-at-home police that will enforce this,” Sununu said.
In other ways, Sununu decided to keep guidelines general and avoid micromanaging free enterprise.
His task force had a lengthy debate about what to do with clothes that customers try on in fitting rooms.
The group recommended clothes be quarantined for 48 hours to eliminate any residue of the virus before going back on store racks.
Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, argued that could devastate a small boutique with limited inventory. She lobbied for a 24-hour requirement.
Sununu struck the entire provision from his findings, which means each clothier will decide how to treat outfits that are tried on.
For normal, vaccine required
Throughout this crisis, Sununu often has given long, winding answers to incremental questions about the disease.
So when will New Hampshire be back to normal — as in the life residents knew before March?
“A long time,” Sununu said. He paused before elaborating.
“Find me any model where it does look normal. We could throw all caution to the wind, say we are going to open everything up and guess what? A lot of businesses still aren’t going to open up because folks don’t feel ready to just yet. We’d also see viral spread occur all over the state.
“I don’t think things are going to be normal until we get to a vaccine level. Your guess is as good as mine on that.”
Last Friday, Moderna Inc. of Cambridge, Mass., announced plans to work with Lonza Biologics of Portsmouth to develop and manufacture up to a billion doses of an experimental vaccine.
Sununu was quickly on the phone to Lonza executives to offer his support.
“I told them whatever they need — regulations, permits, help with approvals — we’re there to help make it happen,” he said.