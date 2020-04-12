New Hampshire nonprofits can apply for grants and loans from a new fund to help get them through the coronavirus crisis.
Applications for funding, administered by the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority and the Business Finance Authority, open April 13.
“We know our non-profits are struggling right now,” Katy Easterly Martey, executive director of the Community Development Finance Authority, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide them with the necessary resources, so they can continue their important work.”
Local businesses are funding the grant program, in exchange for state tax credits worth 75% of the donation. The finance authorities are trying to raise $650,000 to give to nonprofits. Three local banks have already contributed a total of $150,000, according to a news release, but the finance authorities hope more businesses will donate money.
Nonprofit organizations can apply starting April 13, for up to $100,000 for working capital, equipment purchases and programming expenses, according to a news release.
Funds will be released on a rolling basis as donations come in, and priority will be given to organizations focused on public health, blunting the pandemic’s economic impact, and those that serve vulnerable people.