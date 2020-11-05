CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu rejected the need for further restrictions even as seven of 10 New Hampshire counties experienced “substantial” cases of COVID-19 and neighboring governors imposed their own limits due to increasing community spread of the virus in their states.
The soaring case count is predictable with the advent of colder weather, Sununu said.
He did not rule out imposing restrictions in the future and added he could take action in regions of the state with the most cases.
“We are confident this can and will be managed,” Sununu said Thursday during his weekly briefing on COVID-19.
The state’s average daily case count announced Thursday was roughly 150, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
Two weeks ago, that daily rate was about 80 cases; a month ago it was about 50.
“We continue to see continuing transmission throughout the state, in all areas of the state,” Chan said.
State officials announced 252 new positive cases of the virus Thursday.
Chan said due to a laboratory reporting delay, 50 of those cases should have been applied to Wednesday's count.
Hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks but remain low; 44 are now hospitalized, Chan said,
The number of deaths from COVID-19 hasn’t gone up substantially; Chan announced two more on Thursday linked to the virus, bringing the total to 486.
Both recent deaths of Hillsborough County residents were not linked to nursing homes or assisted living centers, Chan said.
COVID-19 cases are “substantial” in all counties but Sullivan, Cheshire and Carroll Counties.
For much of the spring and summer, Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties were the only areas of the state that had near or above that level of transmission.
Neighboring states
In the past week, Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker and Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced further restrictions in their states and other limits were declared in Vermont.
Maine and Massachusetts beefed up their own statewide mask mandates, requiring those in public to wear one even when people could maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Massachusetts is imposing a curfew for restaurants and bars of 9:30 p.m. and will prohibit buying alcohol in stores after that hour.
Maine also put on hold earlier plans to open bars in that state for indoor service.
The state is now requiring quarantine for those who travel to Connecticut and Rhode Island because those states have higher case counts.
Capacity limits at Vermont ski areas will limit the number of out-of-state skiers allowed at resorts.
High schools will not have indoor track or wrestling seasons this winter, according to Vermont state officials.
“Some of the states, Massachusetts and Connecticut, are definitely at a higher (viral) rate than New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont,” Sununu said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it’s likely much of the state will have significant cases of the virus until there’s a vaccine.
Coos County, the northernmost in the state, experienced a flurry of cases in recent weeks. The county had been largely unscathed through much of the global pandemic.
“I don’t think it is a blip. We are seeing substantial community transmission in a lot of our communities right now and I think that is probably what we expect to see through fall and early winter until we have a vaccination,” Shibinette said.