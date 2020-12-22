CONCORD — A surging number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire does not justify the kind of restrictions on the state’s economy that Massachusetts is set to impose, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
It’s unfair to compare the extent of the coronavirus in New Hampshire to Vermont and Maine, Sununu said, because those states are more rural and removed from Massachusetts, which for a while was the epicenter of the pandemic.
“We have always said as we hit that peak, our numbers of COVID would shoot up. Hopefully we have hit it,” Sununu said, though he expects hospitalizations and fatalities to rise even after the number of positive cases of the virus begins to dip.
“We are not at the point of mandating more economic contractions or pulling back.”
Sununu’s comments came hours after Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, also a Republican, announced that for two weeks starting this Saturday, most Bay State businesses will be limited to 25% capacity.
Baker also cut public gatherings to 25 people and private gatherings to 10 for the same period.
And with Massachusetts intensive-care beds at 82% capacity, non-emergency medical procedures will be canceled for the next two weeks, said Baker.
Sununu said a “half dozen” hospitals in New Hampshire have voluntarily reduced their services, but overall the system still has capacity.
“They are sharing beds and sharing capacity. I think they all appreciate we are in this together,” Sununu said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, on Tuesday announced 624 new positive cases. He reported 297 hospitalizations and no deaths.
Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has had more than 38,000 cases of COVID-19 and 656 fatalities.
Vermont, Maine are lower
Maine, whose population is similar to New Hampshire’s, has had 19,700 cases and 303 deaths.
Vermont, with half the population of New Hampshire, has had one-sixth the cases and deaths — 6,608 and 112.
New Hampshire is a more suburban and urban state than its two neighbors, Sununu said.
Maine’s and Vermont’s governors have imposed more restrictions than New Hampshire in recent weeks, including travel quarantines and limits on gatherings.
“I would be very cautions to have us compared to Vermont and Maine. Those are very rural states,” Sununu said.
“If your argument is that a state with more restrictions means less COVID, that is absolutely not true.”
Sununu noted California has among the nation’s tightest restrictions and has seen a major spike in cases.
“Why aren’t we more like Vermont? No, we aren’t going to do that. Vermont has their own path, Governor Phil Scott has done a very good job with that path. We have very different variables here — density, diverse communities, health considerations, school considerations,” Sununu said.
“I think the path we are on is very good.”
Moderna vaccine arrives
Sununu announced that the state received 24,200 doses of vaccine from Moderna of Cambridge, Mass., the second vaccine to receive federal approval. The vaccine was manufactured in partnership with Lonza Biologics of Portsmouth.
Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s infectious disease control bureau, said half of the Moderna vaccine will go to hospitals for front-line workers at the highest risk.
The other half will be set aside to open 13 state-run vaccination sites next week and start inoculating first responders and high-risk ambulatory providers not in hospital settings, Daly said.
Sununu said he hopes that by the third week in January, the first dose will have been given to the “lion’s share” of the 100,000 in the top priority for the vaccine — front-line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
Vaccines were administered in some nursing homes on Monday, with 8,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine going to long-term staff and residents.
Daly said her team has begun to analyze who should be in the “Phase 1-B” class of priority for follow-up vaccines.
Those in this group will be the most medically vulnerable and at highest risk of getting seriously ill if they contract the illness before getting the vaccine, Daly said.
“We will communicate this when we have it ready,” Daly said.
She urged first responders not to contact the state but to wait to hear from their employers about a vaccination schedule.
Sununu said the state is urging teachers, staff and parents of students with symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested before public schools return from the holiday break.
Anyone seeking these appointments, which will be handled by hospitals, participating private medical offices and two National Guard sites, will be tested within 24 hours, Sununu said.