A Rochester woman is furious that during the COVID-19 pandemic Cigna is no longer covering health care providers within Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s network.
On March 1, Hospital Corporation of America acquired Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Cigna customers were sent a letter on March 10 that states that the health insurance company must now negotiate a new agreement with the hospital.
“Any care you receive at Frisbie Memorial as of March 1, 2020, will be out-of-network, unless there is no other in-network hospital in your area that can treat your illness or condition. You will be responsible for paying the entire bill, unless you plan has an out-of-network benefit,” the letter states.
Desiree Crossley says she was shocked when she saw the news, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to hit New Hampshire when she received the letter on March 14.
“The thing that is most disappointing as a customer is this COVOD-19 thing was by no means a surprise, especially to health care administrators at that level,” Crossley said.
Crossley is now at home ill with a four-month-old baby she delivered at Frisbie. She has a deep cough and her primary care physician recommended she be tested for COVID-19, but Crossley says Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover denied her a test.
Crossley said she is worried about other people who may become sicker than her.
“I’m okay, but there are going to be people that are not okay,” Crossley said.
The New Hampshire Union Leader reached out to Cigna on Tuesday and Mark Slitt, a public relations senior advisor, said when HCA acquired Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Cigna’s contract with the hospital ended because HCA acquired the hospital’s assets only, and none of its obligations.
Slitt said they hope to have the contract issue resolved soon.
“We understand that what happened is very unfortunate for our customers, who just want access to affordable care in their community. We wanted to keep the contract in place when HCA took over Frisbie, but that’s not how HCA structured their acquisition. We’re working hard to reach a new agreement with HCA as soon as possible,” Slitt said.