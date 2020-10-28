ConVal High School student athletes are going to be able play winter sports this season despite worries over the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Rich Cahoon, chairman of the Contoocook Valley School Board, said the board voted Tuesday night to adopt ConVal Athletic Director John Reitnauer’s proposal to allow for winter sports including hockey, basketball, skiing, spirit and wrestling.
“I’m concerned, but I thought the administration did a really good job of crafting a plan that could work safely,” Cahoon said.
Reitnauer’s proposal is in line with the NHIAA's recommendations for winter sports, allowing students to form teams, practice and compete in a limited NHIAA schedule, bringing students into contact with other students.
The season will start after Thanksgiving and run through Martin Luther King Day, according to Cahoon. This coincides with the planned remote learning period for the winter term, he said, lessening any potential spread of the virus at school. The student athletes will also be required to quarantine for 14 days once their individual sports seasons are complete.
Cahoon said the board added one amendment, barring students who participate in high-risk sports, like wrestling or basketball, from joining any sporting clubs.
Cahoon said the Peterborough high school has already closed down fall sports because of the pandemic.
“Fall was shut down for the most part,” he said. “We wanted to provide for them as much as we could safely.”
The town of Peterborough is currently dealing with a potential COVID-19 exposure that took place at the Bantam Grill on Oct. 13, with bar patrons having been exposed, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Selectmen are waiting for town administration to present a draft mask ordinance to be considered after four fire department employees contracted the virus while working a shift together earlier this month.
The proposed ordinance would likely require Peterborough business owners to enforce mask wearing, with fines if they do not comply. Businesses would be allowed to call police on customers who refuse. Both selectmen Ed Juegnst and Tyler Ward said they don’t want to level any fines, rather they want people to take pandemic safety measures seriously.
“If we don’t give out any fines, that would be great, but if we had to, lessons would be learned,” Ward said.
