Becca Pouliot learned her senior season for the Berlin High School field hockey team was over by reading an update on the NHIAA website.
The Mountaineers were supposed to play in the Division III final on Nov. 1.
That game never happened.
Berlin had to forfeit the title game after someone within the school building tested positive for COVID-19, Mountaineers coach Nicole Arguin said.
The Berlin field hockey team is one of five at the school that have lost their chance to compete in a state final and among a number of high school teams across the state that had their fall seasons cut short due to the coronavirus.
All NHIAA winter sports teams were allowed to begin practicing Dec. 14; Jan. 11 is the first day games can be played.
NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins previously told the Union Leader there will not be an indoor track and field regular season and the championship meet is in question because those meets are traditionally held at New Hampshire colleges, which are not comfortable renting their facilities to outside groups due to COVID-19 concerns. Winter spirit will have a virtual end-of-season competition like fall spirit did, Collins said.
Berlin’s forfeit turned the semifinal between Bishop Brady of Concord and Mascoma Valley of Canaan into the championship game, which those teams learned during the closing minutes of regulation.
Bishop Brady won, 2-1, in overtime and then celebrated to Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” a scene that confused Berlin field hockey players Mickailey Walsh and Makenna Balderrama and team manager Tiah Turmel as they watched the live stream of the game together.
“We were like, ‘That’s not it. We’re supposed to be in the finals, too,’” said Walsh, who scored the game-winning overtime goal in Berlin’s 2-1 quarterfinal triumph over Newfound of Bristol.
Arguin held a team meeting via Zoom that night to discuss having to forfeit.
“That meeting, I felt like I had a brick in my throat,” Pouliot said. “At the end of that Zoom, she (Arguin) opened the platform up for anybody to talk ... Nobody chose to talk. I don’t think anybody could have. We were all choked up and crying.”
Due to the positive COVID-19 case, Berlin’s boys and girls cross-country teams did not compete at the Division III championship meet on Oct. 31. Its boys and girls hockey teams and unified basketball team were named co-champions after the NHIAA halted the winter sports playoffs last season during the onset of the pandemic. Pouliot and Walsh both also play for Berlin’s girls hockey team.
The Merrimack Valley of Penacook girls soccer team had to forfeit the Division II championship game — what would have been the program’s first trip to a state final — to Milford due to a positive COVID-19 test in its school.
Exeter’s football team forfeited its Division I quarterfinal game against archrival Winnacunnet of Hampton for reasons related to COVID-19. The Lebanon football team forfeited its Division II semifinal game to Plymouth Regional due to being exposed to a player on Bow’s team, which Lebanon played in the quarterfinals. The Bow player later tested positive for COVID-19, the Valley News reported.
Newmarket’s boys and girls soccer teams forfeited their Division IV tournament games after their opponents would not wear masks, which Newmarket required both its own and opposing teams to do during games this fall.
Pinkerton Academy of Derry, the state’s largest high school, canceled all fall sports during the regular season in October after learning of several positive COVID-19 cases in its remote and on-campus communities.
Berlin’s field hockey players helped each other cope with the premature end to their season through their group text chat. The team held a socially-distanced year-end award night at its home field to end the campaign on a positive note.
Pouliot and Walsh said that last get-together provided much-needed closure, something the pandemic left their team and many others in the state yearning for this year.
“As a senior, it was definitely hard to not have the closure we wanted but it definitely helped to have such a supportive network around us to get through it,” Pouliot said.