A Nashua church that originally had nine positive cases of COVID-19 has since reached a total of nearly 40, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
In an update Wednesday on the city’s response to the pandemic, Donchess said the Gate City Church had seen a "significant outbreak."
Currently, in Nashua, there are 112 active cases of COVID-19, with the public health department working with 252 contacts associated with those 112 cases, he said.
“We are asking that public gatherings not be held -- except outdoors with a limited number of people,” said Donchess.
It was announced on Oct. 8 that at least nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with a 10-day prayer session at the 43 Main St. church. Local and state health officials urged anyone who visited the church from Sept. 18 to Sept. 28 to get tested for the disease and quarantine.
Pastor Paul Berube at Gate City Church said earlier that he is deeply troubled by the infections seemingly connected to prayer meetings at the church. Earlier this month, the church temporarily shifted to virtual services, which are still taking place.
“We have had a few of our members test positive for COVID-19 and while we do not operate in fear, we want to take every step necessary to mitigate your exposure and to be safe,” Berube said in a statement to parishioners on the church’s website. “Please know that these are not large numbers and understand that these are not Gate City Church staff.”
Berube did not return a phone call or email seeking comment on Wednesday.
Bonhoeffer’s Cafe, which is adjacent to the church at 8 Franklin St., also temporarily closed its doors. According to an online posting, some of the cafe’s employees had to quarantine after family members were diagnosed with COVID-19, which made it challenging to staff the restaurant.
“Ultimately, our number-one aim is the health and safety of our customers and staff. As such, we’ve decided to close the cafe for the next couple of weeks in order to secure everyone’s safety. This action will enable us to get everyone tested and secured so that we can get back as soon as possible,” the cafe owners said in a statement.
Donchess said the city has worked diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19, citing the city's mask mandate.
“We do see a (seasonal) fall increase. The number of cases is going up,” he said, noting medical experts predicted this might occur.
While in the summer there was an average of 15 or 20 active cases at a time, there are now more than 100, said the mayor, who is one of six employees at Nashua City Hall to contract the virus and recover.
In Nashua, there have been a total of more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the past several months, and about 39 deaths.
“We need to continue to exercise caution,” Donchess said, urging that people wear face masks, wash their hands and remain socially distant.