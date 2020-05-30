No handshakes or embraces, no passing of the collection plate, no sharing of the Communion cup, no gathering before or after services.
It surely will look different, but houses of worship in New Hampshire can reopen, after Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday released his much-anticipated guidelines for public religious services, effective immediately.
A call to reopen churches has been part of public protests in New Hampshire over the past few weeks. Still, some pastors say they’re not rushing to do so, out of concern for the most vulnerable in their flocks.
In a “letter to the faithful” released after the governor’s announcement, Bishop Peter Libasci, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, said he was “ecstatic to announce that the great reunion we all have longed for is at hand.”
Libasci said Masses may resume as early as next weekend in parishes that are prepared to meet the social distancing guidelines, and the following weekend for those that need more time to prepare.
The state guidelines allow churches to have up to 40% of their buildings’ capacity inside, as long as worshipers can adhere to the six-foot social distancing rule. Physical contact is discouraged, nursery and youth education programs must remain closed, and there will be no coffee hours or socializing before or after services.
If possible, services should be held outside, with the maximum number of attendees based on social distancing. The guidelines recommend each place of worship assign a dedicated staff member to monitor compliance with “protective policies,” such as hand hygiene and use of cloth face coverings.
‘Do the loving thing’
Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld, who heads the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, said he wants to “move incrementally, very carefully” in returning to public worship.
Hirschfeld said he’s still putting together guidelines for Episcopal churches here, but he expects those will be more restrictive than what the state has provided. In considering “the way of love,” public welfare must be of supreme importance, he said.
“We don’t believe that the risks of coming together ... outweigh the joy we have in gathering right now,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem prudent.
“It’s the ultimate love of neighbor.”
Scott Kearney, pastor of The Well Church in Nashua, is in no rush to return to in-person services either.
“We want to do the legal thing, but we also want to do the loving thing,” said Kearney, whose church typically draws about 100 people to Sunday services at Girls Inc. of New Hampshire.
That means continuing to worship online only at least through the month of June, he said. After that, he said, “We’re going to think creatively about how we can get people together outside.”
In a survey of his churchgoers, the responses were evenly split between those who were eager to return to church activities and those afraid to do so, Kearney said.
During the pandemic, Kearney has been posting online services every Sunday, and he created phone trees to make sure everyone stays connected.
“So right now the quality of what we can do, even as limited as it is with online exclusively, that quality is just better than what we could have in person,” he said.
‘Protect the vulnerable’
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, who chaired the group that developed recommendations for reopening churches , said they consulted with leaders from Christian denominations, as well as Islamic, Jewish and Buddhist communities here, he said.
“The goal was we wanted to be done quickly, consistent with whatever is there and common sense, in keeping with the traditions and rites and celebrations and ceremonies of their respective faith groups,” he said.
“We finished it in 10 days.”
There was a broad spectrum of opinion among faith leaders about reopening, Giuda said. “Some of them are much more cautious. Others are much more fired up,” he said.
He expects most of the faith community will be satisfied with the guidelines, “since they were involved in developing it.”
Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of New Hampshire Council of Churches, was part of the working group. Churches have not been “closed” during the pandemic, he said.
Pastors have been busier than ever, learning how to offer online worship services and ministering to the needs of their congregations, particularly those who are isolated or vulnerable.
Many denominations here chose to suspend in-person worship voluntarily, even before the state restricted large gatherings, Wells said. “That was an act of religious freedom,” he said. “They did it freely, out of their religious commitment to protect the vulnerable around them.”
In the same way, Wells said, church leaders will make their own decisions about when and how to gather again, based on the guidance of their own denominational leadership. “I know there are plenty of pastors who have been going through their churches with measuring tapes and blue painter’s tape to try to calculate this,” he said.
Opening too early ‘suicide’
That’s exactly what Pastor Bob Stewart from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Manchester was doing one day last week.
Stewart said his church won’t be open any time soon. He has put together a task force from his congregation to figure out the best approach, based on guidance from the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“They want us to follow our state, of course, but they’re also cautioning us not to move too fast,” he said. “And quite frankly, as a pastor, I need to make sure that my congregation is safe.
“I think reopening prematurely without a plan in place is suicide,” he said.
In addition to recording a service that is posted online every Sunday, Stewart has kept in touch with his parishioners with weekly phone calls and a newsletter that he mails out to all. He doesn’t expect any public services at St. Paul’s at least through June.
“I’ve got an older congregation that I have to think about,” he said. “I’m not going to be pressured into reopening the church, not knowing that it’s going to be safe for all of us.”
“I want to do what is right,” Stewart said.
Better in person or online?
Roman Archer is executive pastor for Next Level Church, which has nine locations, including six in New Hampshire. His church was well-positioned to offer online services when the pandemic hit, since the Sunday preaching is streamed from the Somersworth church to all the locations.
Archer said his church is “not in a super hurry” to reopen its buildings for worship.
“I know on face value people are excited to get back when they hear churches can open,” he said. “The nuances of that, when you’re digging into them, it’s not as straightforward as you would think it would be.”
“For us, the conversation essentially comes down to: Can we offer something better in person than we can online? And right now with all the restrictions, we don’t think we can,” he said.
The state guidelines suggest: “To meet demand, leaders should consider hosting multiple services that are staggered and spaced apart to avoid one group leaving while another is arriving.”
That’s what the Islamic Society of New Hampshire plans to do when it resumes in-person worship in Manchester on Friday, according to Mohamed Ewiess, the group’s president.
Ordinarily, there is one noontime service. Starting Friday, there will be a second service at 1 p.m., an effort to keep the numbers under the limit. Worshipers will be asked to wear masks and bring their own prayer rugs, he said.
The holy month of Ramadan, which ended last Saturday, was unlike any he’s experienced before, Ewiess said. “People always pray together, sit together, joke together, laugh together,” he said. “This year, it was at home.”
A second chance
Some see blessings even amidst the disruption and sorrow the pandemic has brought. “There’s some new sense of the holy in everyday life that we are being shown,” said Episcopal Bishop Hirschfeld.
The Islamic Society’s Ewiess thinks this pandemic may be “a message from God,” a chance perhaps to reset the crazy pace of life that prevailed before. “So I think we need to stop, we need to pause and think about it,” he said.
Bishop Libasci said he’s grateful to all who have endured the isolation and separation of the last two months. “By selflessly putting the interests of your brothers and sisters ahead of your own desires, as a true family does, you have embodied what, in the end, the Eucharist is all about: sacrificial love,” he wrote in Friday’s letter.
Faith, Sen. Giuda said, is critically important in times of crisis, something he knows from bitter personal experience. His wife of 35 years, Christine, has been in a vegetative state since having an aneurysm three years ago.
He hasn’t been able to visit his wife in her long-term care facility since the pandemic began, but he calls her every night.
Being without church during this time has been “awful,” said Giuda, who is Catholic. “I’m a sacramental person,” he said. “Starvation of the sacraments is a terrible thing.”