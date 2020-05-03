Girls Inc. of New Hampshire raised $175,000 to support its mission and programs during its first virtual gala event April 17, partnering with Event United at Studio Lab.
“We are beyond thrilled with the response we received from the community for our virtual gala,” said Sharron McCarthy, CEO of Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, in a statement. “We know many people are struggling right now during these difficult times, but the backing our organization and our girls received is more than we imagined. We cannot thank our supporters enough – your contributions will help girls be strong, smart and bold.”
McCarthy was joined virtually by Gov. Chris Sununu, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Justin Spencer of Chaos & Kindness and Recycled Percussion. Participants also had the opportunity to hear Tanya and Brad Myrick perform, and from current program participants and alumni.
The money raised from the event will enable Girls Inc. of New Hampshire to continue its remote programming through the rest of the school year, support members and their families with food and supplies, and provide financial assistance when both centers in Manchester and Nashua reopen. The funds will also provide scholarships for girls to attend summer camp and after-school programs.
Girls Inc.’s programs include math and science education, pregnancy and drug abuse prevention, media and economic literacy, adolescent health, violence prevention, careers and leadership, and participation in sports.