Many nonprofit organizations across New Hampshire participate in Giving Tuesday each November to raise money to go toward their missions.
Now, #GivingTuesdayNow — which takes place May 5 — will help organizations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Many organizations have seen the need for help increase, while donations are down.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester is taking part in the new global day of giving as part of its “Together in Faith: Parish Support Fund” launched by Bishop Peter Libasci last month. The diocese has been promoting #GivingTuesdayNow on social media.
“It is all focused on providing some solidarity and funds to parishes in the Diocese of Manchester that are most in need,” said Bevin Kennedy, a diocese spokeswoman.
Each parish relies on weekly offertory during Mass.
“These offertory donations go toward ongoing expenses like payroll, staff, maintenance and things just to keep the lights on,” Kennedy said. “So without people participating in person in the Mass these offertory donations have declined. It has created a difficult situation for a lot of our parishes to be in.”
About 90% of parishes have online giving options.
#GivingTuesdayNow was launched “as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” according to its website. The campaign urges people to give in any way they can, including helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill or giving to causes.
Typically, Giving Tuesday takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last December, the campaign raised $2 billion in the United States alone.
Local organizations have shifted many annual fundraisers online, including The Front Door Agency’s annual Gourmet Festival and Auction in Nashua — its largest fundraiser of the year.
The online auction features 170-plus exciting items, including home improvement packages, weekend spa getaways, unique experiences, fine dining and much more. A “silent” auction will be open from May 7-14, a “live” auction open from May 14-17, according to a news release. All proceeds from the auction benefit the Front Door Agency’s mission to prevent homelessness in Greater Nashua.
Girls at Work Inc. in Manchester is looking to fill a $70,000 gap in its operating budget, according to Executive Director Beth Dever, and is taking part in #GivingTuesdayNow.
The organization postponed its largest fundraiser — the sixth Annual Diva Comedy Night — from March 21 until Sept. 12. The organization’s fiscal year ends in June.
“We usually raise between $40,000 and $50,000 with the fundraiser in March,” she said. “We just don’t know what is going to come in the next six weeks.”
The organization is now delivering kits for the girls in the program to do at home, including flower window boxes and birdhouses. The first group of 18 girls were from the Bakersville Elementary School.
The online campaign gives the organization a chance to bring in the money needed to keep the program running during the pandemic, Dever said.
“We are trying to figure out, like so many other nonprofits, what can be done online or with social distancing (for fundraising),” Dever said.
The Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene is also taking part in Giving Tuesday Now.
“As you know, we have had to close our doors to events for the duration of the COVID-19 crises. We are working diligently on steps for a safe opening when that is possible, as well as programming for our 2020-2021 season,” an email to supporters reads.
The center is offering a virtual screening room, curbside concession and other free resources while closed.
The diocese hasn’t taken part in Giving Tuesday in the past, but hopes to get involved during the annual online giving event in November.
In the meantime, they hope the parish support fund will help keep parishes operational.
“If we as a diocese don’t step up and help a lot of our local pastors and our local parishes there potentially could — depending on how long this goes on — be in a very difficult financial situation,” Kennedy said.