On Tuesday evening, School Administrative Unit (SAU) 19 Superintendent Brian Balke released a statement that an SAU employee tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
According to the statement, the individual had not been on campus since Friday, but the employee’s specific school could not be released under Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) guidance.
The DHHS is also conducting a contact investigation and will reach out to individuals identified as close contacts to the individual. Anyone not notified is considered low risk and should self-monitor their health for signs of fever or respiratory illness.
Balke was unavailable for comment on Wednesday morning.
Anyone with additional questions regarding COVID-19 can call 2-1-1.