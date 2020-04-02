CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu said liquor stores will soon offer curbside pickup, he’s considering a New England-wide model that could reopen golf courses to the public and public schools could remain shut down for the rest of the school year.
Those were among the highlights for Sununu’s first, organized social media conversation about New Hampshire fallout from COVID-19 on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
During an hour-long video exchange, Sununu answered a variety of questions, such as the availability of personal protective equipment, the possible end date for the stay-at-home order and whether New Hampshire can expect to remain one of the states with the lowest infection rate from novel coronavirus.
“We are probably a few weeks away, end of April, early May is when we are likely to see our surge in some way. Hopefully it won’t be as bad as they are seeing in the rest of the country,” Sununu said, answering someone identified as “Island King 63.”
“We are on a great track right now.”
The two-term chief executive told “Bob B" curbside pickup at liquor stores will be available once the state fully installs protective equipment now used in some chain grocery stores to protect staff and the buying public.
“A lot of the liquor stores are going to go to curbside pickup, we also are going to have a lot of sleeve guards coming in,” Sununu said.
“They are going to be installed to protect both the folks working, protect the public themselves if they choose to come in, but the curbside pickup, the online order and the over the phone ordering, I think are going to be great tools to make sure folks can get what they need and we’re still maintaining public health and safety.”
Working on golf course model
More than 8,500 citizens have urged Sununu to reconsider his decision to close golf courses even though retail landscaping businesses have been defined as “essential” and can remain open.
Sununu said it can only work if the governors from neighboring states to New Hampshire embrace the solution.
“We are going to explore that in the coming weeks but please understand it has to be a reasonable approach,” Sununu responded to David Lucey and several others who asked about the topic.
“If we can find a model that works, that other states can join into, there may be a possibility of opening them up and again making sure we have that social distancing and the virus isn’t spreading. We are working on it.”
Sununu has ordered public schools be closed and students learn remotely at least until May 4.
Kevin Chrisom Jr. asked if schools will reopen this year.
“Over the next few weeks we will assess whether we can or should go beyond May 4. We know that is a possibility,” Sununu said.
Student debt popular Twitter query
Time didn’t allow Sununu to answer all of the few dozen questions that were posted with #AskGovSununu hastags.
These included whether to shut down short-term hotel reservations and several from loved ones working in “essential”: jobs who worried about their health and financial security.
“Abortions are elective procedures. Why are abortions still taking place in NH when other elective procedures are cancelled?” Jen Robidoux asked.
Several asked about giving college students relief. The NH Youth Movement has petitioned the University System Board of Trustees to grant students room, board and fee refunds for the spring semester.
After this session, Sununu released a letter urging Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to quickly provide guidance for how states can spend COVID-19 CARES Act that gives NH a $1.25 billion grant.
“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to combat the coronavirus epidemic but it is difficult to move forward when subsequent guidance could potentially unravel those plans,” Sununu wrote.