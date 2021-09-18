CONCORD — The COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the Biden administration continued to dominate State House affairs as a House-Senate budget panel Friday refused to accept $27 million in federal immunization grants.
Meanwhile, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry took steps to further mobilize GOP opposition.
Packard announced he’s finalizing anti-Biden legislation for the 2022 session, while Morse got all his GOP colleagues to jointly urge New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to block the President’s proposal.
As expected, Attorney General John Formella joined AGs from 23 other Republican-led states in a letter of opposition to Biden’s plan last Thursday.
“Your plan is disastrous and counter-productive,” the AG’s wrote. “From a policy perspective, this edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds — it will simply drive further skepticism.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state will join a multi-state lawsuit against the proposal once the Biden administration publishes the executive order.
Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services asked the Executive Council and Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve two requests for immunization grants.
Together, they would permit HHS to hire an additional, 13 full-time staffers to assist with the state’s immunization program through June 2023.
On Wednesday, the GOP-led council tabled both grants on a 4-1 vote.
The House-Senate fiscal panel also voted along partisan lines last Friday against acting on these grants.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua condemned the actions.
“This money represented a necessary toolkit to help get New Hampshire back to normal,” she said.
“Instead, the discussion was dominated by the spread of false information, continuing the Republican narrative that extremist talking points are more important than public health and safety.”
Seeking opt-in registry
Executive Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, vowed to oppose these contracts until the state changed the Immunization Registry Program.
Last year, New Hampshire became the last state in the country to create a registry that keeps track of all adults and children who receive anti-disease shots.
Adults who don’t want their family’s records listed must affirmatively opt out of being included.
Wheeler said the program should be opt-in which would mean records would not be put into the registry unless a family first endorsed it.
State Rep. Mark Weeden, R-Manchester, earlier last week filed 2022 legislation to accomplish that change.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, expressed doubt Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette could fill the additional jobs given the chronic work force shortage in health care.
Public Health Deputy Director Patricia Tilley said she had no doubt they could fill these jobs.
Expanding HHS payrolls was a sticking point in the two-year state budget that the GOP-Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June.
The budget’s trailer bill includes a cap on HHS of 3,000 full-time permanent staffers.
Some House GOP budget writers have expressed frustration that Shibinette used federal COVID-19 grant money to hire more temporary staffers.
House Speaker Packard said he has filed legislation that would block state or local law enforcement of Biden’s vaccine mandates, which apply to up to 100 million Americans.
Bill answers protester demands
Last Tuesday, a vocal crowd of anti-vaccination protesters shouted down Packard when he hosted a press conference to attack Biden’s plan.
“We ask all constituents to reach out to our United States senators, their member of Congress and state representatives and ask them to speak out against this tyrannical policy that would displace thousands of workers and devastate our economy,” Packard said.
“We have made it clear that government mandates are not the path to successful vaccination rates and will only cause further division in this country.”
Senate President Morse convinced all 13 Senate GOP colleagues to sign a letter to the state’s all-Democratic delegation, lobbying them to block the Biden vaccine mandate.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn said GOP lawmakers fully oppose the newest action as federal overreach.
“We are by no means “anti-vaccination” and encourage all citizens to speak with their health-care providers in order to make an informed choice on whether or not receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is right for them,” Osborne said.
“Our caucus stands strongly and unapologetically against the mandates being forced upon private businesses and our citizens by the Biden administration.”
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing said the state’s credibility has “sadly been tainted” by last week’s events.
“It is time for the governor to show some leadership and reign in the extremist Republicans who are failing New Hampshire,” Cushing said.