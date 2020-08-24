Leading New Hampshire Republicans denied President Donald Trump’s rally this Friday in Manchester threatens to become a super-spreader event for COVID-19.
State GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said it was hypocritical for prominent Democrats to make these claims while they were silent about and some of them attended large Black Lives Matter protests in the state earlier this summer.
“I didn’t hear a single, solitary reporter, Democrat, or Republican just say no to those who were legitimately protesting like Black Lives Matter,” Stepanek said.
“I didn’t hear one single person utter or require anyone to just say no. Now all of a sudden, a Trump rally is so much more dangerous than a Black Lives Matter protest. From a medical point of view, I don’t see any difference.”
Meanwhile, Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky of Concord called on Gov. Chris Sununu to cancel the event set for 6 p.m. in the PeriCohas Hangar near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
“Once again, Sununu’s lack of leadership and his commitment to President Trump is harming Granite Staters,” Volinsky said in a statement.
“This is a matter of life and death, as many individuals have already been endangered by Sununu’s failure to issue a no-mask policy. With school reopenings around the corner, we should not be holding political rallies that will turn into COVID superspreaders. We need a governor that isn’t afraid to tell Trump to stay home or challenge his failed leadership handling the COVID crisis that has cost us over 176,000 American lives. Unfortunately, our current governor has called himself a ‘Trump guy through and through.’”
Volinsky’s Democratic opponent, Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, planned a news conference Tuesday with local educators to condemn the rally coming so close to the reopening of public schools in New Hampshire next month.
“Schools across New Hampshire are grappling with how to reopen for the fall after Governor Sununu punted all responsibilities to local communities,” Feltes said in a campaign statement.
“Governor Sununu’s lack of public health standards increases the potential for chaos in the event the Trump rally becomes a super-spreader event.”
Mask mandate for Trump rally
Mask wearing is required for those attending the Manchester rally in keeping with the state mandate for face coverings at any “pre-scheduled” event that attracts at least 100 people.
Stepanek said he spoke this week with South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem about the spread of the virus from the massive Sturgis, S.D., motorcycle rally that drew nearly 500,000 people to that region.
“They have done massive blanket testing over the last two weeks of everyone where the event occurred over a 10-day period. They have only been 25 cases of COVID linked to that event,” Stepanek said.
“There was no super spike of COVID cases in South Dakota and I think going forward as long as people take the proper precautions, I don’t see any issues at all.”
In recent days, officials have reported seven cases in Nebraska and 15 cases in Minnesota linked to that motorcycle rally in Sturgis.
Trump planned to host a rally here in Portsmouth last July 11, but White House officials canceled it, citing an impending tropical storm.
The storm missed New Hampshire, and Trump has since said that he pulled the plug on the rally due to concern over COVID-19.
RNC imposes COVID restrictions
Stepanek joined about a half dozen others from the state in attending the Republican National Convention in Charlotte where delegates voted Monday to nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second, four-year term.
All delegates had to produce a negative test for the novel coronavirus before coming to North Carolina and were given rapid testing for the virus before the first day of the event, he said.
“We had masks in all public areas, and it’s been a top priority to make sure everyone was kept safe,” Stepanek said.
Vice Chairman Pamela Tucker said they were also given tracking devices to assist medical authorities do contact tracing for anyone who tested positive this week.
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager said despite the small crowd of fewer than 500 at the convention, there was plenty of energy in the room where Trump and Pence spoke Monday.
“How can you lead the nation when you are cowering in your basement?” Ager asked rhetorically, referring to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Former congressional candidate and delegate Eddie Edwards of Dover said this was his first convention.
“The excitement is fantastic,” Edwards added.