CONCORD — State Republican Party officials are blaming a “printing mistake” for the GOP having sent out voter registration forms that contained the wrong return address.
For many elections, the GOP and New Hampshire Democratic Party officials have sent out letters to make it easier for citizens to register to vote. Those letters were accompanied by self-addressed envelopes with all postage paid.
The problem is, the latest GOP mailing filled out on the outside envelope sent all requests to Durham, regardless of where the resident lived. Thus anyone applying to register to vote in this fashion from any city or town outside Durham would have been turned down.
The return address had the correct number and street address for the town or city clerk of each community where the mail was sent, but all ended with “Durham, NH.”
Republican State Chairman Stephen Stepanek said the mailing was an oversight and the party was working to send corrected forms to those on their mailing list later this week.
“The NH GOP is working to help supply voters with all of the information they need to request an Absentee Ballot or register to vote via Absentee in the run-up to the 2020 election,” Stepanek said in a statement.
“Unfortunately a mail piece component encountered a printing mistake and once we discovered this error, we worked diligently to ensure a correct mail piece will be sent. Before our new mailer hits mailboxes this week, all New Hampshire voters can go to nh.gop/vote to download an Absentee Ballot request form and find links to Frequently Asked Questions from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office.”
Political observers expect the total of residents who register to vote by mail and then vote with an absentee ballot to be historic high due to COVID-19.
Lawmakers passed a bill Gov. Chris Sununu signed that for this election cycle alone will permit any voter to obtain an absentee ballot if they do not feel comfortable voting in person because of the novel coronavirus.