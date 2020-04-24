Gov. Chris Sununu renewed his COVID-19 “state of emergency” declaration through at least May 15 on Friday. The state’s stay-home order is still in place until at least May 4, though the governor could extend it too.
The COVID-19 outbreak has expanded “significantly” in New Hampshire, Sununu’s Friday order read, since he first declared a state of emergency on March 13.
The order came at the end of a week that saw a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases. Between April 17 and Friday, testing confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
In the last week, the state said 16 people have died from the disease.
New Hampshire needs more time to stop the spread of coronavirus, Sununu’s Friday declaration states.
State law requires the governor to renew the state of emergency declaration every three weeks, and the governor has to explain why a state of emergency is still necessary.
But the governor is allowed to renew the state of emergency as many times as he sees fit. The latest emergency declaration expires May 15, but Sununu could then declare another three-week state of emergency.
Sununu ordered schools to use remote learning through the end of the school year earlier this month.
New Hampshire’s stay-home order, and the order closing “non-essential” businesses is set to expire May 4, but the governor could extend that order further.