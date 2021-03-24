CONCORD — All New Hampshire residents 16 and older will learn Thursday when they can start to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
The announcement will come at Sununu's weekly briefing, at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord.
“The team continues to get doses into arms as quickly as the federal government delivers them,” Sununu said.
“We are accelerating our efforts and as I’ve long said, within the very near future, every Granite Stater 16 and older will be able to register for the vaccine. New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead.”
Last week, Sununu had said he was working on the final timelines.
The signup for those 50 and older began Monday.
In the past week, the governors of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine have released their schedules for vaccinating adult residents.
Sununu had said he was delaying making this decision until it was clear that the state would receive enough vaccine to complete the earlier phases for the people most at risk of getting sick or dying from the virus.