Municipal leaders in Durham, Rochester and Keene are asking Gov. Chris Sununu for a clear directive on their ability to waive property tax interest for up to three months.
In a letter sent to the governor’s office on Monday, Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig, Rochester City Manager Blaine Cox and Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon wrote that municipal leaders are concerned with the increased financial burden local property tax bills might have on businesses and residents who are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They point out that state law requires that interest shall be charged upon all taxes not paid within 30 days of billing. While selectmen and assessors have the authority to abate any tax — including a portion of interest on local taxes with good cause shown — there are differing legal opinions on the application of that authority.
Selig said nobody could have anticipated COVID-19’s financial impact in New Hampshire. That is why municipal leaders are taking steps to determine how they can respond with property tax interest relief if that can be budgeted for by cities and towns.
“We thought that it made good sense to have the governor take a look at the law that deals with interest penalties for property taxes and to provide some flexibility for communities on a case-by-case basis to waive that interest for up to three months,” Selig said.
Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters Monday he’s willing to consider that.
Sununu said while he’d oppose putting off the payment of all local property taxes, he thinks it would be fair for community leaders to waive owed interest and late fees for those can’t pay their taxes on time this spring.
“Right now we aren’t in the position to provide that relief,” Sununu said about letting all citizens delay whether to pay property taxes.
The governor said it wouldn’t be right to create an environment that encourages all residents not to pay their local taxes on time even if they can afford to do it.
“One thing we can do is create a pathway so we can allow them to defer interest and penalties for the next couple of months,” Sununu said.
Selig said most tax bills are sent in June, when businesses will hopefully have been reopened, but a number of business leaders and residents will likely still be in the process of rebounding financially from the pandemic.
“We just want to have the ability to be human about this as we’re dealing with tax collection,” Selig said.
Cox said that in Rochester they are looking for any way they can potentially help residents and businesses who are suffering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he believes each municipality should have the option to continue to impose the property tax interest if the money is needed within that community.
“For me, that local option is important because, as you can imagine, a lot of communities are going to be starved for cash to pay their bills and make payroll, so some communities might not even be in a position where they can offer that waiver of the interest because they really need folks to pay their tax bills so they have the cash they need to operate and provide essential city services,” Cox said.
New Hampshire is not the only state facing questions about how to fairly collect property taxes this year. Florida officials announced last week that they are extending property tax deadlines by two weeks to April 15.
According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, property taxes in California will not be postponed and are still due on April 10. Residents in some counties may be able to avoid late or penalty fees if the COVID-19 pandemic or quarantines leave them unable to pay on time, according to the newspaper.