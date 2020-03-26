Between 20,000 and 40,000 Granite Staters applied for unemployment last week — and that number “will double or even triple or more” as more people lose their jobs in the coronavirus crisis, the governor warned Thursday.
“They’re going to go higher and that’s an incredibly scary thought, frankly,” Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference Thursday.
Officially, 21,878 New Hampshire residents filed initial claims for the week ending March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
That was 34 times higher than the previous week, when 642 applied.
Nationally, nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982.
Government restrictions and fears over the growing health crisis have forced many businesses to shutter or scale back operations. Sununu on Thursday issued a stay-at-home order for New Hampshire that goes into effect late Friday night in an effort to prevent people from spreading the virus, but that could lead to more people losing their jobs.
“You have a lot of folks that are having trouble just putting food on the table,” the governor said.
“It’s going to be a long haul and a very tough journey,” Sununu said. “We are going to get back on our feet.”
The worst week during the Great Recession recorded 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. But the state’s latest figure dwarfs that.
“It’s a big number and we’re probably going to see more big numbers going forward,” said Laconia economist Russ Thibeault.
Thibeault this week estimated that by late April, the pandemic’s effects could cost more than 100,000 Granite Staters their jobs.
The state, which recorded a 2.6 percent unemployment rate in February, could see that rate skyrocket to 15 to 20% by the end of April, Thibeault told the Union Leader.
The government is allowing more people to qualify for unemployment during the coronavirus crisis, including those who are self-employed.
The state maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $427; the average check is $333.
A federal stimulus bill, still needing House approval and President Trump’s signature, would provide an extra $600 a week to those receiving unemployment.
The state reported 19,930 people were unemployed in February.
The weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department offered the clearest evidence yet of the coronavirus’ devastating impact on the economy, which has forced the Federal Reserve to take extraordinary steps and Congress to assemble a record $2 trillion stimulus package.
The Labor Department attributed the surge to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
“During the week ending March 21, the increase in initial claims is due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus,” the department said. “States continued to cite service industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food service. Additional industries heavily cited for the increases included the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing industries.”
Governors in at least 18 states, accounting for nearly half the country’s population, have ordered residents to stay mostly indoors. “Non-essential” businesses have also been ordered closed. According to economists, a fifth of the workforce is on some form of lockdown.
“Jobs will decline in March,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pa. “There are numerous reports of laid-off workers unable to file for unemployment insurance (across the country) because so many people are trying to file at the same time. Millions of job losses are likely in coming weeks.”