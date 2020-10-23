Gov. Chris Sununu will reopen ice arenas next Friday, but will require proof of COVID-19 tests by Nov. 6, after a rash of COVID-19 infections among hockey players pushed the governor to shut down ice rinks and hockey programs earlier this month.
Over the past two months, the state identified 158 cases of COVID-19 in hockey players and rink staff, including 117 linked directly to eight outbreaks among youth hockey programs, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
Rinks can reopen Friday, Oct. 30. Players, coaches and other people in hockey programs will have until Nov. 6 to submit proof of a COVID-19 test to their program.
The hockey reopening rules require rink staff, volunteers, coaches, staff, referees and athletes to all be tested for COVID-19 at least once between Oct. 15 and Nov. 6. The test can be either a normal PCR test or a rapid-result antigen test.
The only exception for the testing requirement is for people who tested positive for COVID-19 between July 15 and Oct. 15.
Test results must be provided to the hockey programs by Nov. 6, and the program must keep the test results until Dec. 6.
Sununu’s recommendations to open rinks Oct. 30 and require test results to be submitted by Nov. 6 split the difference between the recommendations of the Division of Public Health Services and the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force.
The reopening task force recommended no testing requirement, after hours of comments from hockey parents, rink operators and the heads of youth hockey programs. The public health service wanted tests before any rinks opened.
Masks, temperature checks requiredThe rules require everyone’s temperature be checked on the way into ice arenas, and suggest using outdoor rinks whenever possible.
Everyone who is not actively playing hockey must cover their mouths and noses with a face mask, per the reopening rules, and should keep 6 feet from others.
In practices and training sessions, the guidelines recommend players keep a 6-foot distance on and off the ice. In games and scrimmages, the guidelines suggest players wear face shields, to limit the spread of respiratory droplets between players.
Staff and volunteers are not to transport players except in an emergency — and in that case, everyone in the car should wear a mask.
Sununu has barred hockey players from outside New England. New Hampshire teams that travel outside the region must quarantine themselves for two weeks when they return to the state.