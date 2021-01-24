Exeter town officials may revisit their plan for a virtual deliberative session after Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order allowing towns and school districts to delay their elections and annual meetings due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The order issued Friday will give communities more options as they prepare for the upcoming town meeting season.
It came just days after members of the Exeter Select Board, who fear an in-person meeting will put residents at risk, voted 4 to 1 to hold a virtual town deliberative session, despite questions about its legality.
The deliberative session, which is usually held in late January or early February, is the only chance voters have to debate and amend warrant articles before they appear on the ballot for a final vote at the polls in March.
The Exeter board sent a letter to the governor earlier this week seeking more guidance before its deliberative session, which is scheduled for Feb. 6.
In his letter sent on behalf of the select board, Exeter Town Manager Russ Dean urged Sununu to issue an emergency order that would give towns that operate under the Official Ballot Law the option of holding virtual deliberative sessions.
“As you know the COVID-19 crisis has reached a peak in recent weeks, and the lack of a virtual option for deliberative sessions is forcing communities into a situation where residents are at risk. Furthermore, it is now confirmed that the variant of COVID-19 known as B.1.1.7 has reached Massachusetts, creating further regional risk. A virtual option would alleviate this risk and allow communities to maintain safe public health while continuing town business. In addition it would allow voters the ability to have input into their deliberative sessions,” Dean wrote.
But the Exeter board also encouraged the governor to allow towns to delay their deliberative sessions due to the pandemic.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Exeter Select Board member Molly Cowan argued against an in-person deliberative session and pushed for a virtual one over Zoom because she felt it was the only way to ensure the safety for all voters.
She claimed that holding an in-person meeting — which can last for several hours — would be “catering” to those who don’t want to wear masks rather than those with preexisting conditions who “want to participate in democracy.”
“This feels like a huge, stunning slap in the face to people who care about safety. This feels like a slap in the face to members of the staff who have said they are not comfortable participating in a public deliberative session with no other options and I’m not comfortable and I won’t support this,” she said.
Select board member Julie Gilman, who is also a Democratic state representative, voted against the virtual deliberative session because the state wasn’t allowing it as an option.
But with the governor’s emergency order now allowing deliberative sessions and town meetings to be delayed, Gilman said Friday she feels that would be the best option because it would allow more time for people to get vaccinated before possibly holding an in-person meeting at a later date.
Meetings held later in the spring would also make it easier for towns to give voters an opportunity to meet outdoors when the weather is warmer.
The issue is expected to be brought up again at the select board’s meeting Monday night.
While it doesn’t mention a virtual option for deliberative sessions, Sununu’s order addresses the concerns of some communities that asked, among other things, that they have the ability to postpone 2021 town meetings and elections.
The Senate on Jan. 6 passed Senate Bill 2, which allowed town meetings to be delayed and for the preprocessing of absentee ballots for 2021 elections, but the House isn’t expected to pass the bill until early February.
The delay by the House left towns in a jam because they need to make their plans for deliberative sessions and dates now.
The governor’s order is designed to bridge the gap between now and the time the House takes up the bill, which Sununu expects will pass.
Under his order, towns and school districts may postpone official ballot voting day to the second Tuesday of April, May, June or July.
The business or deliberative session of the annual meeting may also be moved to a later date.
If elections are postponed, the terms of office of elected officials whose terms expire in 2021 must remain in office until after the postponed election and meeting.