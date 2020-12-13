Governor Chris Sununu last week signed an executive order requiring everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine to have their immunizations registered with the state.
New Hampshire has been the only state without a vaccine registry, a list of who has received which vaccines. Though state law directed the Department of Health and Human Services to create the registry years ago, the state only began building the registry this year.
Sununu's executive order will require health care providers to report every COVID-19 vaccine, suspending a part of the state vaccine registry law that allows patients to opt out of registering vaccines.
But the order will allow patients to have their immunization records removed from the registry after the pandemic is over.
Some of the vaccines for COVID-19, including the Pfizer vaccine approved late Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, require two doses. A patient has to receive two doses of the same vaccine, not one shot from one drug maker and the second from another. The registry will help health care providers make sure people get the right kind of vaccine, and will help the state know what brands it needs to order to make sure everyone gets their second doses.
Shawne K. Wickham contributed to this report.