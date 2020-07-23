New Hampshire court officials plan to seat grand juries in four courthouses in August, the first time in five months that prosecutors will be able to clear a key step in the criminal judicial process.
Grand juries have been called for Aug. 19 for Hillsborough County Superior Courts in Manchester and Nashua, for Aug. 25 in Sullivan County and Aug. 31 in Keene.
Meanwhile, court officials expect to sit a statewide grand jury soon, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation that creates the special grand jury.
Grand juries meet in secret with prosecutors and issue indictments, which signify that police have enough evidence necessary to bring a formal felony charge.
Indictments can take place before or after an arrest, and they signal the start of a court process that ends in a trial or plea bargain.
The top prosecutor in Hillsborough County estimated that about 1,000 felony cases are backed up at the Superior Court in Manchester and about half that number at the Nashua court.
Each case takes anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes for a grand jury, depending on its complexity, said Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon. The last time a grand jury met in Hillsborough County was February, he said.
"The team here just simply wants to get back to work and working these cases," Conlon said. Yet they want to do the work in a responsible, timely and safe manner, he said.
The statewide grand jury will meet in a central location, with prosecutors and witnesses appearing via Webex, the court system said. It will be used for counties that have space concerns and to assist in backlogs. The grand jury will sit for six months and also be used as an investigative grand jury by the Attorney General, the court system said.
The justice system was one of the first in New Hampshire to act against the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-March, officials canceled all in-person court hearings and resorted to telephone and video hearings whenever possible.
A month later, court officials canceled all grand jury proceedings and jury trials.
With appropriate safeguards, a jury trial is slated to take place at the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene next month. A media walk-through of the restructured courtroom is scheduled for Tuesday. Trials have been announced for no other counties.
Conlon said two types of cases will have priority for the new grand jury: defendants who have been arrested and have been jailed and have speedy-trial rights, and unindicted defendants who have not been jailed but his office feels are a danger to the community.
Conlon said the grand jury usually involves 22 or so jurors, some who serve as alternates. The Manchester courthouse's grand jury room is not big enough, so grand jurors will meeting upstairs in a large room used for initial jury calls.
Witnesses may testify via a video link, he said.
He said anyone who is speaking a lot, which is normally police officers who explain a case, will be expected to wear a mask.
Conlon said his prosecutors, who returned to work in their offices on June 30, are required to wear a mask in all common areas. It's unclear if grand jurors will have to wear masks.
Orientation will take place Aug. 19, and nine days are reserved in August and September in Manchester for grand jury proceedings.