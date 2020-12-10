Granite Recovery Centers, one of the state’s largest substance use treatment providers, is the first to offer treatment to those infected with COVID-19, according to CEO Eric Spofford.
The company announced Thursday that it has established isolation units at its Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Spofford said told there are currently 12 patients. The units, incorporated into two campus buildings plus a section of the detox wing, have the capacity for up to 40 patients.
The patients are all medically stable, he said. Some have mild symptoms which clear up after several days, but most are asymptomatic.
“We’re the first ones in the state to be able to offer these services, but I certainly hope that other programs … follow suit because there’s a growing need,” Spofford said.
He said the infection prevention team at Manchester’s Elliot Hospital is granting access to infectious disease doctors and patient safety specialists who act as consultants.
Until other programs offer similar quarantine units, Spofford expects some substance use disorder patients who have COVID will be funneled to Granite Recovery.
The intake process places every new patient in a standard 72-hour quarantine while Granite Recovery awaits COVID-19 test results. If the patients test negative, they participate in the programming as usual. If they are found to have COVID, they are directed to the new isolation units, he said.
Prior to creating these units, Spoffford said patients would be told to quarantine for 14 days before they would be allowed to enter treatment.
“The problem with that is … addiction is not going to give them a break for 14 days. For someone with substance use disorder, 14 days is an eternity,” he said.
Spofford said the need is great because the addiction crisis is worsening as a result of the pandemic.
“The issue certainly has been growing, and amplifying and getting worse,” Spofford said.