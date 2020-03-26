New Hampshire businesses large and small are switching production gears to manufacture protective equipment for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, including a well-known hockey equipment company.
Exeter-based Bauer Hockey has repurposed its facilities and supply-chain resources to make single-use face shields for health care workers, first responders and government agencies.
“Producing protective equipment that allows athletes to give everything for their team is our heritage,” the 80-year-old company wrote on social media. “Right now, we’re all playing for the same team.”
The company is known for skates, sticks and helmets.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, hospitals and health care organizations report a shortage of supplies and protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks.
More than 100 companies filled out a “supply help” survey on the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs’ website, which went live on Tuesday, to help fill the demand.
International companies are adapting to produce various types of protective gear, transportation companies have offered trucks and drivers to deliver products, and nearly a dozen computer numerical control machine shops are offering services to support the manufacture of ventilators and other medical devices, according to the department.
An industrial electrician offered to help manufacturers modify their facilities to meet equipment demands, while others are able to source materials or products.
“It has been gratifying to hear from so many of them,” wrote Lorna Colquhoun, communications director, in an email to the Union Leader. “It’s a real testament to our business and manufacturing community.”
Dustin and Liene Coleman, who own Cole-Tac, a maker of firearms bags and accessories in Unity, have retooled their company to make gowns and masks for nurses and staff at the Sullivan County Nursing Home down the road.
The business typically makes heavy canvas bags and other gear for shooters and hunters. The couple wanted to find a way to keep their employees working.
Dustin Coleman bought out all the medical grade cotton material he could find in the area and ordered another pallet of material. Then their team converted some of the machinery to sew gowns and masks.
The business is now geared up to produce about 100 gowns a day, along with masks. They hope to keep going as long as they can find material.
Burgeon Outdoor in Lincoln has put its premium outdoor apparel business on hold and switched entirely to making face masks.
The switch, which happened on Monday, is inspired by the #100MillionMaskChallenge — a call to address the shortage of surgical masks. By the end of the week, Burgeon’s stitchers will make about 500 of the reusable, cotton face masks. The masks will be distributed to health care providers for free.
Rudy Glocker, who founded Burgeon Outdoor and opened the combined design, manufacturing and retail space at The Village Shops in November 2019, on Wednesday said the masks offer limited protection, but some protection nonetheless.
Glocker said Justin Walsh, who is Burgeon’s operations manager, alerted him to the 100millionmaskchallenge on March 21. Two days later, Cathy Duffy and Marlies Holmes had created a prototype of the mask.
The company will continue making masks until the need subsides.
Fabrizia Spirits, which produces citrus spirits including Limoncello’s and ready-to-drink cocktails in Salem, is now making hand sanitizer. The first 3,000 bottles will be donated, said owner Phil Mastroianni in a video posted on its website.
Regulations changed last week to allow distilleries to make hand sanitizer, he said.
“Immediately we found a purpose, albeit a small one, in fighting this disease, and within a matter of three days we have Fabrizia Hand Sanitizer,” he said.