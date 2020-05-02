At several restaurants under the Common Man restaurant brand, owner Alex Ray will build out patios to start serving customers in person again.
The Common Man locations in Claremont and Merrimack and the Tilton Diner will soon have outdoor dining space to serve customers on May 18. The spaces will need to be cleared by the liquor commission for alcohol sales.
“There won’t be a picnic table from Rhode Island to Canada,” Ray said with a chuckle. “I’m serious, at least in the New Hampshire corridor.”
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced restaurants are able to “expand outside wherever an outdoor area can be set up safely, such as parking spaces close to entrances, sidewalks, existing patios, lawn areas.” Tables must be 6-feet a part with a maximum of six people.
Sununu said all restaurants have different business models.
“We’ve had some restaurants come and say, ‘Unless I can fill 75% of my seats, it’s not even going to work for us, so don’t even try,’” Sununu said. “Others are smaller establishments that have the available space and can sit just as many people outside.”
It’s a good first step as the summer draws near, Sununu said.
Tom Boucher, CEO of Great New Hampshire Restaurants, said he’s working on plans for a patio at T-Bones in Salem. The group also operates Copper Door, CJ’s Great West Grill and Cactus Jack’s.
“I think it is a step in the right direction,” he said. “I like how the governor didn’t rush to open restaurants like some of the other states have. I think it is prudent, safe and the right thing to do.”
Boucher said he anticipated the order so bought picnic tables and reserved tents for the Salem location.
Steven Clutter, owner of the Crown Tavern and Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester, also plans to open for outdoor dining using his current staff. He plans to work with the city to put a few tables out front.
“We’ve got a couple weeks to figure it out,” he said. “It helps a little, for sure. It is all math at this point. If you are only adding a few more tables and have to bring on a lot of staff then it doesn’t work.”
110 Grill is preparing to reopen its restaurants in Nashua, Manchester, Rochester, Stratham and West Lebanon for takeout and curbside pickup starting at 11:30 am. Tuesday.
“While we are offering takeout and curbside pickup, we are also in the process of preparing for the future when we can have guests dine with us again. We will be prepared to operate following all of the guidelines put in place by the governor, including outdoor patio dining,” said Alicia Puputti, director of marketing, in a statement. “The safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority and we will be taking the necessary precautions.”
For Penuche’s Music Hall on Elm Street in Manchester, 90% of its business comes from patrons looking for an indoor experience either listening to live music upstairs or grabbing a few drinks in the downstairs bar.
But owner Chuck Kalantzis is ready to give outdoor dining a go once it’s allowed on May 18. Since mid-March, restaurants have been banned from dine-in operation to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Penuche’s tried takeout for a few days before temporarily closing to practice social distancing and not to put his staff at risk.
“Anything helps,” Kalantzis said. “But I don’t think this is going to keep us in business.”
Penuche’s will take reservations for its outdoor seats.
Kalantzis is advocating for a petition to close Elm Street to vehicular traffic to allow for expanded outdoor restaurant seating to create more room for social distancing.
Peter Macone, a partner at Republic and Campo Enoteca restaurants on Elm Street, started the petition at change.org.
“There is not too much outside seating in the city of Manchester,” Kalantzis said. “What are you going to put, two or three tables outside? What’s that going to do? But anything is better than nothing.”
Penuche’s has two concepts, a music hall and sports bar.
“The outside seating is just a little something nice for people to be outside,” he said. “We don’t make much income from having three tables outside.”
Ray, of the Common Man, expects the patios will become permanent.
“There are five items that I don’t like about patios: hot, cold, wind, rain and mosquitoes,” he said. “It limits the practicality.”