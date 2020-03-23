MANCHESTER — Granite Staters were lining up Monday to help in the statewide response the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the biggest community needs is blood, which the American Red Cross has been trying to keep available despite dwindling supplies and fewer donor drives as the COVID-19 crisis has grown.
Mary Brant, a spokeswoman for the Red Cross in northern New England, said thousands of blood drives nationwide have been canceled over the past few weeks because of the pandemic, making the need for blood donations even greater.
“What we’re experiencing is a lot of cancellations and a lot of work replacing those blood drives as best we can so we can build up the blood supply from where it is right now,” Brant said. “We are having a tremendous response from eligible donors. What we are telling people is that if you are well, if you are eligible to give, we need your help now and they are responding in droves.”
The response was evident at Great North Aleworks on Holt Avenue, where the 37 donor time slots were already booked by the end of last week.
Lisa North, co-owner of the brewery, said Great North hosts a blood drive every six months but the response Monday was even better than usual. She said a number of people called in advance to make sure the drive was still on and the Red Cross was still processing donors Monday afternoon.
“We don’t normally have all the slots filled up for the blood drives that we’ve had here,” North said. “Everyone that I’ve told ‘yes it’s still on’ seems to be extremely happy that they’re able to come out and help. Folks have a sense of it’s something that they can control and do to help out.”
Brant said that New Hampshire is in better position than several other states that have issued an order for residents to shelter in place. Because the crisis is evolving so quickly, Brant said it is essential to the Red Cross that people continue to donate blood and restock the supply.
She said blood donations are still considered an essential need and that it is possible to give blood while still practicing social distancing.
“Even though we are doing better with fewer cancellations here, that is our opportunity to help the country,” Brant said. “During a crisis, we see the very best of people.”
Brant said there are still plenty of healthy, willing donors, but the Red Cross has been scrambling lately to find sponsors to replace blood drives that have been canceled.
“We are dealing with very uncertain times and this situation is still changing and will be changing probably for weeks to come,” Brant said. “That doesn’t change the fact that the need for blood is constant.”
New Hampshire residents have also been reaching out to volunteer networks in search of other ways to help.
Karrie Eaton, vice president of marketing and communications for Granite United Way, said the agency’s “211 NH” line, which Gov. Chris Sununu adopted as the statewide call center for COVID-19, has received more than 10,000 calls.
Granite United Way has also raised more than $125,000 through its COVID-19 relief fund in just a week, Eaton said.
“People want to help and people are really interested in giving,” Eaton said. “I think New Hampshire is known for people rolling up their sleeves and helping. This is obviously an unprecedented time. A lot of us are unsure of how we can actually make an impact.”
Eaton said Granite United Way has been working with Volunteer New Hampshire to coordinate the volunteer responses.
“New Hampshire is truly a giving state. These are people who care about their neighbors,” Eaton said. “As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, I’m so proud to work here and live here.”
Michael Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua, said his area already had a strong network of volunteers that has only increased during the crisis.
He said the agency has been working a lot with food distribution for students who aren’t going to closed schools and even has a stockpile of toilet paper, which has been difficult to find at grocery stores lately. Apfelberg said the coveted item is being distributed to local non-profits.
Apfelberg said he was also working with local leaders on establishing a volunteer network to assist with grocery shopping.
“We’ve got a great outpouring of support,” Apfelberg said.