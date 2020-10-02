None of the six parishioners believed to be infected with COVID-19 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Portsmouth received communion during services there, a Greek Orthodox leader said last week.
In a statement released to the media, the office of Metropolis Methodios said the safety team and parish council of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church have determined none of the COVID-19 patients partook of the shared chalice and spoon.
The traditional form of communion distribution for the Greek Orthodox has become a flashpoint between New Hampshire state officials and the Metropolis, which oversees the Greek Orthodox churches in New England.
“To date, the Metropolis has not received information of the virus associated with the voluntary practice of taking communion,” reads a statement issued by the Rev. Theodore J. Barbas, the chancellor of the Metropolis.
He went on to say that a letter from Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards “raises important issues of Church-State relations.” The church’s historical practices are protected by federal and state constitutions, he said.
Methodios has ruled out any changes in centuries-old traditions, which call for using a single chalice and spoon to distribute communion. Church leaders have said it would be impossible for the practice to spread disease.
On Sept. 11, three parishioners contracted COVID-19, according to New Hampshire health officials. Another three were found through contact tracing. One had to be hospitalized.
Two weeks ago, Edwards warned St. Nicholas to stop sharing a chalice and spoon, saying it was the likely source of the outbreak at the church.
Edwards warned church leaders of “further legal enforcement actions to achieve compliance.” But during a news conference last week, Gov. Chris Sununu spoke with a softer tone.
“We don’t want our guidance to interfere with how people practice their religion,” Sununu said.
The Republican governor said he will continue to encourage people to follow the guidelines and press them to understand the higher levels of risk if they don’t.
The church has been closed for the past three weeks. It is unclear whether it will be open Sunday.
Barbas said the church has been professionally cleaned since the outbreak. The church’s safety committee has developed protocols that call for a health-related questionnaire and temperature check for all people entering the church.
Worshipers wear masks, adhere to social distancing and use hand sanitizer.