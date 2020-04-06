A university research organization has scaled back drastic predictions, made two weeks ago, for COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire.
It now predicts that only two people will die on the peak day that the disease hits New Hampshire, and the state will have enough ICU and hospital beds.
The new predictions by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also say the peak, initially forecast for April 21, will come nearly a week early, on April 15.
The latest predictions, issued April 5, come as national leaders such as Surgeon General Jerome Adams and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that these coming two weeks will be difficult.
On Sunday, Fauci said this will probably be a bad week. The same day, Adams described the following week as a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment.
“It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” Adams said.
IHME has received extensive media coverage since making its predictions.
Its latest predictions for New Hampshire paint a situation that will be significantly less calamitous than they reported in late March. Only two people will die on the April 15 peak, the organization predicted, but the predictions acknowledge some uncertainty and say it could reach as high as seven deaths.
If a daily peak of two New Hampshire deaths turns out to the case, that has already been reached. On both Friday and Saturday state officials reported that two people had died over the previous 24 hour period.
The New Hampshire Union Leader has asked state officials for their predictions and for comment on the Institute's latest revisions.
The Institute's prediction for total New Hampshire COVID-19 deaths is now 32, with a range between 21 and 51. That will take place in early May, when the death toll completely flattens. The Institute predicts no shortage of ICU beds.
A March 26 prediction had called for 11 deaths on the peak day of April 21; a total death toll of 337 in early August; and a shortage of ICU beds.
On its website, the Institute said it made its revisions based on new data including:
- It incorporated data from Italy and Spain about the time between implementation of social distancing measures and peak deaths. Its initial prediction relied on data exclusively from Wuhan, China.
- It now gives different weights to the benefit of social distancing orders such as school closures, stay at home, and non-essential business closures.
- It incorporates the accuracy of predictions from the early days of its model.
- It acknowledges that model performance can be less consistent for states with very few total data points or few cumulative COVID-19 deaths.
"Having more timely, high-quality data is vital for all modeling endeavors," the Institute wrote.
Meanwhile, 12 New Hampshire PhDs and scientists wrote Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday calling for expanded testing. They also questioned whether people with symptoms who are not tested but told to self-quarantine are taking it seriously.
They call for expanded testing, drive-thru testing, antibody testing and digital contact tracing through cell phones.
"Currently, people in New Hampshire are 'advised' to stay home if presenting COVID-19 symptoms, but their compliance with self-isolation is (highly suspect, frankly) not known or enforced," reads a letter that is signed by former state Rep. Mindi Messmer; former state epidemiologist Richard Depentima; the head of surgery at Memorial Hospital in Conway, Dr. Victor Lazaron; and nine others.