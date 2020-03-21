Granite Staters will have to leave their reusable grocery bags at home until the coronavirus threat subsides.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday issued an emergency order requiring all grocers and retail stores to temporarily switch to new, single-use paper or plastic bags.
His tenth order related to the public health crisis, it applies to grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers.
“Our grocery store workers are on the front lines of COVID-19, working around the clock to keep New Hampshire families fed,” Sununu said in a statement. “With identified community transmission, it is important that shoppers keep their reusable bags at home given the potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers.”