NORTHUMBERLAND -- The owners of Riverside Speedway say they will not be racing this Saturday -- a week after opening the track in defiance of an order from Gov. Chris Sununu that restricts most public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Unfortunately big government is going to win again and as a family we have decided to sit this weekend, Saturday, May 30, 2020 out,” the Humphrey family said in an email Wednesday night.
The owners won't be shutting down entirely, however. There will be no open practice on Saturday, the family said, “but if we have people who want to come in we will be there. At this point it is $100 per car for 3 hours for everyone. This will be in place until we get the ok to go back racing. We thank you all for the outpouring of support. When we do go back racing the schedule will be updated."
Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park is located just north of Groveton Village, on the north side of the Connecticut River. Co-owner Mike Humphrey announced last Friday that the track would open May 23, despite Sununu’s order that limits most gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
The speedway said it would promote social distancing by restricting attendance in the grandstands and also by providing face masks and sanitizer to fans who wanted them, according to its Facebook page.
To deter attendees, the state posted three digital signs on the approaches to the speedway that read: “COVID-19 race track warning/no public spectators allowed.”
As the races took place, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati, the lead prosecutor on enforcement of the governor’s emergency orders, said the state would be taking action.
“There will be consequences for the blatant defiance of the Governor’s emergency orders,” he said in a statement.
Not immediately available on Thursday, Agati at the time said his office had been in contact with Mike Humphrey and told him about “the serious public health implications of his planned conduct.”
Before the May 23 races, Agati said Chief Peter Pelletier of the Northumberland Police Department issued Humphrey a written warning and that Humphrey ignored it, thereby creating “a public health risk by allowing spectators into the Riverside Speedway.”
Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was created by Hunter Jordan to offset what would possibly be the “substantial fines and penalties” that the Humphreys could face as for opening.
“The proceeds from this fundraiser will go straight to pay the legal fines in order to continue fighting back and proving that small businesses need to reopen and can do so safely,” Jordan wrote. “Any excess money raised will go to benefit other small businesses fighting back to help open the states back up.”
As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe effort had received $980 of its $50,000 goal from 15 donors.