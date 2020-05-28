NORTHUMBERLAND -- The owners of Riverside Speedway say they will not be racing this Saturday, a week after defying an order from Gov. Chris Sununu that restricts most public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
That was good enough for Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, whose office Wednesday had informed co-owner Michael Humphrey the state would be seeking an injunction to stop the race from happening.
“Given that Mr. Humphrey has publicly stated that he intends to voluntarily comply with the Governor’s Emergency Orders, the Attorney General’s Office will take no further action at this juncture,” MacDonald said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park is located just north of Groveton Village, on the north side of the Connecticut River. Co-owner Mike Humphrey announced last Friday the track would open May 23, despite Sununu’s order that limits most gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
"Unfortunately big government is going to win again and as a family we have decided to sit this weekend,” the Humphrey family said in an email Wednesday night.
The owners won't be shutting down entirely, however. There will be no open practice on Saturday, the family said, “but if we have people who want to come in we will be there. At this point it is $100 per car for 3 hours for everyone. This will be in place until we get the ok to go back racing. We thank you all for the outpouring of support. When we do go back racing the schedule will be updated."
Before last Saturday's race, the speedway said it would promote social distancing by restricting attendance in the grandstands and also by providing face masks and sanitizer to fans who wanted them, according to its Facebook page.
To deter attendees, the state posted three digital signs on the approaches to the speedway that read: “COVID-19 race track warning/no public spectators allowed.”
As the races took place, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati, the lead prosecutor on enforcement of the governor’s emergency orders, said the state would be taking action.
“There will be consequences for the blatant defiance of the Governor’s emergency orders,” he said in a statement.
Last week, Agati said his office had been in contact with Mike Humphrey and told him about “the serious public health implications of his planned conduct.”
Before the May 23 races, Agati said Chief Peter Pelletier of the Northumberland Police Department issued Humphrey a written warning and that Humphrey ignored it, thereby creating “a public health risk by allowing spectators into the Riverside Speedway.”
Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was created by Hunter Jordan to offset any fines and penalties the Humphreys might have faced for opening. As of Thursday afternoon, the effort had received $1,080 of its $50,000 goal from 17 donors.