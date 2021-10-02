The renewed difficulty in getting a COVID-19 test cost one Wolfeboro kindergartener four days of school — a problem that could keep kids home across the state as demand for testing grows, staffing and infrastructure are stressed, and the costs of testing rise.
Jane Skatnze’s son Eli, 5, has a sensitive stomach, she said, and vomited after catching a whiff of a strong-smelling sauce in his school cafeteria in Wolfeboro last month.
But because vomiting also can be a symptom of COVID-19, Eli had to go home and quarantine until he tested negative for the virus.
The testing appointments at nearby hospitals and urgent-care centers were booked days out. The best Skantze could find was a next-day appointment in Concord. With the wait for results taking a few days, Eli missed four days of kindergarten. Although Skantze works remotely, juggling work and her young son for almost a week was tough.
This was Eli’s third time to get his nose swabbed, after two COVID scares at day care last year. The test was a lot harder to get than it was a few months ago, Skantze said.
Much of the post-COVID reopening of New Hampshire was built around the assumption that there would be quick, available COVID-19 tests.
Test results within 24 hours were possible over the summer and into late August, but those turnaround times are slowing. State data show demand for testing has tripled since July.
Coming federal rules will require large employers to test their unvaccinated employees at least once a week — a requirement that will put still more pressure on testing infrastructure.
Short supplies
Gov. Chris Sununu said states across the country have been dealing with a chronic shortage of the rapid antigen tests that give schools and employers quicker results than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) alternative.
The shortage has become so chronic that some pharmacy chains are limiting the number of home-based tests that consumers can buy at one time — if they have supply at all.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said PCR results are statistically more accurate but, because they often have to be sent out to a lab, can take up to several days to get a result.
Sununu said all governors are jawboning the Biden administration and the drug manufacturers to step up production of antigen tests to deal with an expected fall surge of COVID-19 and more demands for testing because of the anticipated vaccine-or-test rule.
Industry leaders have said publicly it will take weeks to produce the supply for more antigen tests once the mandate takes effect.
As rapid-test supplies ramp up, the state also is moving to expand access to PCR tests.
State Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said she will soon present to the Executive Council a contract to use federal COVID-19 grant money for a private vendor to open four new high-volume PCR test sites.
“So it really is just a fail-safe for our testing system to make sure we have volume and capacity for the whole state,” Shibinette said.
While these testing sites will not produce results as fast as a 15-minute rapid test, Shibinette hoped they would be quicker than the tests available at overtaxed hospitals and doctors’ offices.
Federal moves
In many ways, the delta variant surge created a “perfect storm.” The shortage of tests coincided with schools reopening and more employers requiring workers to have proof of vaccination or be tested regularly.
President Joe Biden recently announced a plan for the government to buy 280 million rapid tests and sell them through Walmart, Amazon and Kroger at cost.
But New Hampshire state officials said they worry that states with higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalization and death will gobble up the lion’s share of those tests.
Many health care experts have urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to classify rapid tests as a “medical device,” which would make it easier for more manufacturers to start making them. The FDA requires makers to show proof that their rapid tests are nearly as sensitive as the PCR tests are.
Chan has pointed out that while PCR tests are more precise, rapid tests are very accurate in confirming COVID-19 in someone who has symptoms.
Testing to keep kids in school
Some school districts are participating in a state-run, federally funded program to regularly test students who opt in. Forty-five of the state’s 110 public school districts — including 180 individual schools — have signed up, as have seven charter schools and 13 private schools.
Children whose families have opted in get PCR tests once a week, Manchester Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis said, and children with COVID-19 symptoms are given a rapid test.
So far the program is running smoothly in Manchester, one of the participating school districts. Gillis said the district has had no issues procuring PCR tests or rapid tests.
“I’m not seeing breakdowns in the system yet,” Gillis said.
But when a child is exposed to COVID-19 or has symptoms of the virus, families are often on their own to find the PCR test that will clear the child to return to class.
When Bedford mother Kristin Austin’s son came down with a fever and upset stomach one day last week, she kept him out of school and went in search of a PCR test.
Her son’s pediatrician had already booked that day’s testing appointments. An urgent care in Bedford did not have any appointments online, and Austin worried about walking into a waiting room full of sick people. Another urgent care had an impenetrable phone menu and a website that said testing was unavailable because of high demand.
Austin finally booked a drive-thru appointment for the next day at a pharmacy in Merrimack. With the estimated 72-hour-wait for results, her son won’t be back at school until Monday — after missing nearly a week of school.
Requiring a negative test to return to school seems like the right thing to do, Austin said. But she worried slow test results will keep children out of school — in a year when everyone is desperate to make up lost ground.
“Our state needs more easily accessible, and affordable, drive-thru PCR test sites that offer same day or 24-hour COVID test results,” she said. “This will allow children to return to school, and for schools to notify close contacts of positive cases, in a more timely manner.”
Demand slows results
A state website lists testing sites that can turn tests around in a day — but some have slowed down, as more people start to seek tests.
And the fastest testing sites may be out of reach for some families.
“Some of the testing facilities that offer faster turnaround times are much more expensive than the sites that take longer to return your results,” Austin said.
Testing requirements aren’t the only thing driving demand for tests. Some people are seeking tests when they have a cough or sore throat, eager to protect the people around them from a possible COVID infection.
More travel is another factor.
Before he went to visit his elderly parents in Florida, Dan Scanlon wanted to get a test.
“I was already vaccinated, but I wanted an extra measure of protection,” he said.
Scanlon said he had trouble finding a testing site he felt comfortable with — he didn’t like the idea of administering his own nasal swab in a drive-thru — so he wound up at an urgent care center that promised a test result in time for his flight.
He had to pay out of pocket for the privilege, where many hospital and pharmacy testing sites offer free tests.