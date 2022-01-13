U.S. Air Force Major Laura Ivey-Glines speaks as Gov. Chris Sununu watches at a press conference about the activation of a Department of Defense medical response team at The Elliot at River’s Edge in Manchester on Jan. 7. In a similar move, New Hampshire’s National Guard is sending seven members to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua to help with the COVID-19 surge.
As service members fan out across the country to aid beleaguered hospitals, New Hampshire’s National Guard is sending seven members to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
The omicron surge is overwhelming hospitals and stretching hospital staff. Gov. Chris Sununu has said the worst is still to come, with hospitalizations expected to keep rising for another month or more. On Thursday, the state reported 432 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
The medical workforce was straining before COVID-19, but health care leaders say the staffing crisis is growing more acute. Two years of working through a pandemic has taken its toll on staff. COVID-19 cases are rising as hospital admissions remain well above normal.
The seven-member National Guard team at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center is part of the 70-person deployment ordered by Sununu last month.
The Elliot Hospital in Manchester, which shares a parent company with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, has received two temporary support teams from the federal government: a 24-person team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in December, and last week a 15-person deployment of military doctors, nurses and medics.
National Guard members are not trained to aid hospital staff in their clinical duties, according to a news release, but will help behind the scenes.
The guard members will help with COVID-19 testing, food service and back-office tasks, according to a news release from Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.