CONCORD – Hair salons and barbershops may soon be allowed to open reception areas and end the practice of making customers wait in theirs car under reopening rules that a state task force endorsed Thursday.
The proposed rules also would let salons cut the hair of customers seated closer than 6 feet apart if the work stations are separated by plastic barriers. Walk-in business would be permitted for the first time since May, though reservations would still be encouraged.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said individual salon owners worked to improve the recommendations, which the Economic Reopening Task Force unanimously endorsed.
“Let’s move this forward and get going,” Carson said, noting the state cosmetology board and the state office of professional licensing also approved of the plans.
Customers and hair stylists would continue to be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Reception areas would have to be frequently sanitized.
The state Division of Public Health Services and Gov. Chris Sununu must sign off on the proposals before they take effect.
Stylists told the group they have had no COVID-19 outbreaks since first opening in May for haircuts and simple hair dye work and adding their full array of services a month ago.
In the spring, opinions differed about how to proceed with reopening salons.
Stylists offered competing petitions at the time. More than 5,000 recommended salons not be designated “essential” businesses and allowed to reopen, and 3,000 endorsed a petition urging Sununu to let them a wider range of services, including waxing and tanning.
Many stylists complained that they weren't consulted sufficiently about the initial plans before they went to Sununu for his approval.
Sununu Policy Director D.J. Bettencourt noted that in the past few weeks his office has received a number of emails on the latest plan and “all of them were positive.”
“This gives me a great deal of comfort to support this measure,” Bettencourt said. “This task force did not exactly get off with the best foot with this industry, but I think we have built up a solid relationship over time.”