Hampton police and the state Attorney General’s office received a number of complaints alleging local hotels were renting rooms over the long Memorial Day weekend to some guests in violation of the governor’s temporary closure.
The closure order only allows rentals to essential workers and those who are vulnerable, including victims of domestic violence, New Hampshire residents who are self-quarantining, and homeless individuals and families for whom hotels are being used as an emergency shelter.
Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs said police investigated the complaints and forwarded them to the AG’s office for further review.
The lodging industry is the latest target of complaints as owners struggle to keep their businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hobbs declined to identify any hotels that were accused of ignoring the order.
While some businesses have been able to reopen with restrictions, motels, hotels, inns, and short-term rentals have not yet been given a date for when they’ll be allowed to begin renting to the general public again.
Hobbs said Hampton police had received some complaints even before the Memorial Day weekend.
“We’ve taken the appropriate steps on our end to investigate and we forward that information to the Attorney General’s office,” he said.
After receiving complaints, Hobbs said police conduct an initial investigation and provide copies of the governor’s order to the businesses for them to review.
“I think with the hotels, it’s important for them to understand that it’s incumbent upon them that they take the necessary steps to abide by these regulations,” he said.
While police have received complaints about hotels and businesses that some believe aren’t following the rules, Hobbs said the majority have taken steps and are trying to comply with the orders.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young confirmed that her office has received some complaints regarding lodging.
“We took the complaints. We reached out to the businesses to engage them to see if they were, in fact, in violation, and if they were we try to get voluntary compliance,” she said.
In some cases, Young said the complaints are sent back to police to gather more information.
The goal, he said, is to educate business owners and get them to comply.
“I think that has been successful in a lot of situations,” she said.
Hampton Selectman Chuck Rage, who owns the Pelham Resort and a Rexall store on Hampton Beach, said he believes there’s been confusion among some in the lodging industry.
“I think it’s more that people were confused about the rules because they opened up restaurants (for outside dining) and maybe they thought things were opening up,” he said.
Rage is hopeful that lodging establishments like his will be able to open soon and is preparing for opening day.
“We have a lot of plans to make sure everything is safe and everything is sterilized. We feel we can open up and be safe for people. I think we’re all waiting for direction from the governor,” he said.