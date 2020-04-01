CONCORD – State officials on Wednesday reported “a handful” of long-term care residences with clusters of suspected COVID-19 cases -- including the site of the state's fourth death from the disease -- and warned that the worst of the crisis lies ahead.
“We are going to see clusters of outbreaks at facilities,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
Chan's comment came hours after executives at Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield said that an adult resident in a group home died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19. The man, 46, had significant disabilities and a history of respiratory complications.
Two other residents and three staff there have tested positive for the disease, officials said.
Chan said he was on a conference call Wednesday with peers from other states and officials with the Centers for Disease Control on creating updated guidance for outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
"There is a lot of attention now around how we can best protect these populations,” he said.
Chan declined to say where the clusters occurred. Gov. Chris Sununu said that to protect patient privacy, the state should not identify these locations, but administrators at these centers can publicly report incidents on their own.
“My message is we are going to be on top of it,” Sununu said of the clusters.
“We are going to mitigate it as strongly as we can.”
Ned Olney, president and CEO of the Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield, where the latest death occurred, said, “Together we grieve and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
What comes next
“The next month is going to be a challenge like this state has never seen,” Sununu said.
Chan said it’s clear COVID-19 will be here for a while.
“We believe the peak in New Hampshire is at least several weeks away, could be longer, but there is going to be a tail to the outbreak that could go on for weeks, if not months, longer after that,” Chan said.
Sununu has a “white board” in his private office that includes the range of potential number of positive cases and deaths that could occur in the state.
Chan said these models are a guide but not a precise science. He referred to a White House forecast that 350 New Hampshire residents will die from COVID-19 by summer.
“What we can take away from the models is there has been and continues to be a real concern that COVID-19 will put a huge stress on our health care system,” Chan said.
Unlike some other states, Sununu said, New Hampshire has enough personal protective equipment to meet health care needs for the next few weeks, after receiving three shipments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Three new executive orders
On Wednesday, the governor issued three new executive orders, one earmarking $600,000 more to battle domestic violence, one for $2 million to beef up programs that fight child abuse and a detailed waiver of many municipal deadlines from building permits to overspending practices, as long as they're related to COVID-19.
Sununu said the reported incidence of domestic violence and child abuse has steeply declined since the COVID-19 outbreak but he believes it’s just as common as it had been.
"This emergency funding will ensure that domestic and sexual violence crisis centers have the resources needed to provide critical services to victims of domestic violence," Sununu said.
"While calls to law enforcement are down during this pandemic, we know that these horrific acts are still occurring. No victim of domestic violence will be forgotten in the wake of the global health crisis we're facing.”
In the coming days, Sununu said he’ll share with legislative leaders his outline for how to spend $1.25 billion in federal money to fight the pandemic. He said he might create a separate office to spend these dollars as then-Gov. John Lynch did with federal stimulus money the state received a decade ago.
The federal money can’t be used to deal with a plummeting shortfall in state revenues linked to rising unemployment and a stalled economy, the governor warned.
“There will undoubtedly have to be some pretty severe budget cuts here in our state,” Sununu added.
Reason to hope
Sununu said he spent the past few days in a rare foray onto social media, where he enjoyed reading stories about acts of human kindness by New Hampshire citizens.
“I think it gives people a lot of hope and knowledge that there will be an end to this,” Sununu said.