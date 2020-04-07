Masked shoppers

A couple with face masks stock up at Hannaford Supermarket at East Side Plaza in Manchester on March 17, 2020.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $150,000 to New Hampshire hunger relief and homeless outreach organizations in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation is part of $750,000 that went to organizations across the northeast as they work to support some of the most at-risk members of the community during the pandemic, according to the grocer.

“We hope that this donation also will help the most-vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy, during this difficult time,” said Hannaford President Mike Vail in a statement.

The donations include:

  • New Hampshire Food Bank: $110,000 (includes $50,000 previously announced)
  • Families in Transition-New Horizons: $30,000
  • Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter: $10,000

“During these uncertain times, the gift speaks volumes to the mission that the Families in Transition family so diligently works to support,” said Families in Transition-New Horizons Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Savard in a statement. “We could not continue the kinds of essential services we provide without the ongoing generosity of partners like Hannaford.”

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 183 stores in the northeast.

