Hannaford Supermarkets is preparing to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in its pharmacies.
Hannaford was approved in November by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and has signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines, according to a news release. The company operates 156 pharmacies across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
Hannaford is unsure when it will begin receiving doses, but has taken steps to prepare for quick distribution during Phase 2 of the immunization plan. The efforts include:
• Purchased additional freezers and prepared pharmacies to receive the vaccine.
• Provided additional training and education to pharmacists, pharmacy interns and technicians.
• Purchased additional personal protective equipment.
• Developed digital appointment forms and scheduling tools to decrease wait times and maintain social distancing.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the U.S. government’s partnership with numerous pharmacies such as Hannaford. The partnership recognizes that pharmacies are a vital resource for public health, providing broad and easy access to immunizations.
“Our stores and our pharmacy teams have been crucial resources for the public during the health crisis, providing essential food and medicine throughout the pandemic.
“We are excited that we will be a big part of helping people across our five-state market get access as quickly as possible to the vaccine that provides protection from this virus,” said Wendy Boynton, director of pharmacy services at Hannaford, in a statement.