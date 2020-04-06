MANCHESTER -- The National Guard last week delivered much-needed personal protective gear to Hanover Hill Health Care Center, which is dealing with an undisclosed number of COVID-19 cases.
“We are so thankful, but we need more,” the center posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. The supplies came from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Services Unit.
Brendan Williams, president of the CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association trade group, spoke Monday on behalf of the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center on Hanover Street. He said he doesn’t know how many people have tested positive there.
“The facility is working the best it can with infection control protocols to control what’s going on there,” he said. “It is not unusual for a nursing home, for example, to have a case of the flu and work to isolate the flu within the facility. Obviously, this is something very different and much more lethal to the elderly population.”
Lori McIntire, who has served as administrator of the family-owned nursing home since 1998, said in a news release the center has been in touch with the families of its residents. Hanover Hill has been following the state and federal orders restricting nursing home visitors to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The number of people infected with COVID-19 but who have no symptoms has made the new coronavirus harder to control than the flu, Williams said.
"We're on the cusp of potential disaster here," he said.
Many centers across the state are sharing what supplies they do have. On Monday, Williams dropped off a box of N95 respirators donated by Pleasant View Center in Concord.
Large donations of masks and face shields seem to be going to hospitals, not nursing homes.
"People, when they think of personal protective equipment, they think of hospitals," Williams said.
The facilities are encouraging anyone with supplies to drop them off. Grafton and Rockingham County nursing homes have contributed. Williams has been ordering supplies from New Hampshire companies that altered its manufacturing to make products like hand sanitizer through Evolve Salon Systems.
Some of the precautions being taken include all employees wearing masks and receiving temperature checks, isolating residents with COVID-19, and restricting the movement of staff members in certain areas of the building.
“But if you’re asymptomatic the temporal thermometer is not going to pick up any problems with you,” Williams said.
A resident at The Huntington retirement community in Nashua tested positive for the virus after going to a Nashua hospital for heart problems, according to the New Hampshire Health Care Association. Officials at Crotched Mountain Foundation School in Greenfield confirmed last Thursday that a 46-year-old man had died, and multiple staff and other residents tested positive for the virus.