Nearly 90% of the residents at the Hanover Terrace nursing home in Hanover have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak started at the Lyme Road facility.
Hanover Terrace Administrator Martha Ilsley said Tuesday that 65 of the home’s 74 residents had now tested positive, and 22 of the facility's employees have tested positive. Also, two essential vendors also contracted the illness.
“We’re challenged, but we’re holding our own at this point,” Ilsley said.
Most of the residents who tested positive are dealing with mild cases, Ilsley said, though several of the residents are experiencing severe forms of the illness. None have been transferred to a hospital for treatment. There have been no fatalities associated with the outbreak, she said.
The facility has not allowed regular in-person visitors since March, and Ilsley said it seems likely a staffer brought the illness in. Though all staff members are screened for COVID-19 before starting their shifts, she said it is likely it was brought in by an asymptomatic employee, though that is not yet known for sure.
“We have not yet been able to determine who the vector may have been with any certainty at any time,” she said.
Jake Leon, spokesman with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is experiencing a surge in cases at long term care facilities similar to the spring and early summer surge. According to state statistics, 81% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long term care facilities, and that was before the current environment of growing community spread of the virus.
“Rising rates of community transmission throughout the state have created an environment where COVID-19 is able to get in the front door of a facility and expose residents who are otherwise not out in the community,” Leon said.
Leon said the best way to protect seniors is for others to try and stop community spread, which may infect someone who works with the elderly. That means wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home when experiencing even one symptom, and getting tested if you are concerned you may have been exposed, he said.
Ilsley said staffing the facility has been a challenge as many nurses are out because of the illness. Administrative nurses and others have stepped in, she said, and the facility has been able to get help from corporate office Bear Mountain, which is located in Connecticut.
Ilsley said the company’s owners showed up this weekend with vans full of staff to help out. As of now, the home’s medical director is monitoring all of the residents to make sure they get appropriate care.
“Right now, we’re OK,” she said.